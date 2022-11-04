DAVIDSON COUNTY — Isaiah McGuffin scored two touchdowns and Oak Grove held off West Mecklenburg 17-12 in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs on Friday at Oak Grove.
The Grizzlies, the No. 3 seed in the West, improved to 11-0 and will play host to Crest in the second round next Friday. Crest, the No. 14 seed, downed Statesville, 33-7.
McGuffin burst through the middle of the Hawks line, sprinted 58 yards for his second touchdown and put Oak Grove up 17-0 with 10:02 left in the fourth quarter. That was the last play of note for the Grizzlies offense.
West Mecklenburg, which had been held in check, was anything but dormant the rest of the game as quarterback Cam Walkup caught fire passing.
On the first play after McGuffin’s score, Walkup threw a completion to Brian Thompson who outjumped the Grizzlies’ defensive back and went 72 yards to the Oak Grove 3. Two plays later, Walkup tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Will Meadows. The 2-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the Grizzlies in front 17-6.
Oak Grove failed to move on its next possession. West Meck blocked the punt attempt and recovered at the Grizzlies 24. The Hawks reached the 11 but the threat died on an interception in the end zone that was returned to the Oak Grove 25.
After another Oak Grove 3-and-out, West Meck took over at its 33. On fourth-and-2 from his 41, Walkup threw a 50-yard strike to Thompson at the Oak Grove 9. Walkup zipped a 9-yard scoring pass to DeMarco Williams on the next play, bringing the Hawks within five.
But the 2-point try failed. Oak Grove recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock. West Meck ends its season 5-6.
McGuffin, who ran for 112 yards, scored on an 8-yard run with2:01 left in the first half and Aiden Daugherty kicked a 30-yard field goal with three seconds left in the half.
