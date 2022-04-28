WALLBURG — Ledford had the goal of keeping pace with North Davidson at the plate. But the Black Knights had something else in mind.
North hammered nine extra-base hits — including five home runs — while pitcher Jaelynn Donlon threw a no-hitter in beating the Panthers 10-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Thursday at Ledford.
“North Davidson’s the best hitting team we’ve faced all year,” Ledford coach Allison Lyerly said. “There’s no doubt about that. We knew that if we were going to have a chance to play with them we’d have to hit back. And we didn’t hit.
“Their pitcher did an outstanding job. She had all of our hitters off-balance all night long. And I give her full credit. She did outstanding — a great job tonight, for sure.”
Donlon struck out 13 of the 23 batters she faced. Sophie Conger (hit by pitch), Grace Henry (hit by pitch) and Sophie Wheat (error) were the only three Panthers who reached base and none reached second.
Meanwhile, Alex Gray went 4 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs to lead the Black Knights (15-5 overall, 8-2 conference), ranked No. 16 in the state overall and No. 2 among NCHSAA 3A West teams.
Kayla Milam added a double, a home run and three RBIs while Bethany Pigg homered twice and drove in three runs. Abby Barker also had a double and an RBI as North quickly led 3-0 in the first, 6-0 in the second and 8-0 in the fourth.
“I think it was her speed with her spin,” Lyerly said of Donlon. “It had us totally off-guard. It makes it very difficult. You get in that hole, then we struggle to get the bat on the ball.
“The other team gets that momentum and it keeps swinging toward them. And we keep losing our confidence. We’ve fought with teams all year long, but I think it just caught up with us tonight.”
Henry took the loss in three innings pitched. Ivye Francis had a little bit better luck in relief, but the Black Knights — who won the teams’ previous meeting 17-7 on April 4 — were relentless.
The Panthers (11-8, 4-6), who won four of their previous six games since that game, will visit West Stanly in a nonconference game Friday.
They will begin MPC tournament play Monday as the No. 4 seed hosting the No. 6 seed.
The tournament is slated to continue Tuesday and Thursday at first-place Central Davidson.
“We take something from every loss, without a doubt,” Lyerly said. “But we had a terrible first half of conference play — we were 1-4 the first round through. Our goal this time was going to be 3-2. If we did that, we’d be sitting where we needed to be to hopefully make the state playoffs. That was our goal.
“So, now our goal is to go into the conference tournament and try to make a statement. Hopefully we’ll win the conference tournament and hopefully we’ll get to go to the state playoffs.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
NORTH DAVIDSON 10, LEDFORD 0
ND 303 200 2 — 10 15 1
LHS 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
WP — Donlon (7IP, 13K, 0BB, 0H, 0R, 2HBP); LP — Henry (3IP, 1K, 0BB, 9H, 6R, 5ER)
Leading hitters — ND: Gray (4-4, 2HR, 3RBI), Milam (2-4, 2B, HR, 3RBI), Pigg (2-3, 2HR, 3RBI), Barker (1-4, 2B, RBI), Byerly (2-4, 2B), Weaver (2-4); LHS: Conger (0-2, HBP); Henry (0-2, HBP)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.