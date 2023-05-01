MIDWAY — Oak Grove stayed even into the final minutes. But a late goal gave North Davidson the final edge.
The Black Knights scored with just under two minutes left. The Grizzlies couldn’t find the last-second equalizer and fell 3-2 in a clash of the top two teams in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer standings on a cool, rainy Monday evening at Oak Grove.
“I think we played pretty solid,” Oak Grove coach Kristin Bethard said. “We played some good defense tonight. We just played tough. We weren’t quite on our passing game tonight, and I think that hurt us. But our defense played tough.”
Haley Long scored both goals for the Grizzlies (11-2-1 overall, 5-2 conference), who defeated Asheboro on Wednesday to drop the Blue Comets out of a three-way tie for first and set up the pivotal matchup between the rivals Monday. Katherine Lockamy had an assist.
Oak Grove took the lead in the 14th minute when Long took a pass from Lockamy and fired in a low shot from the middle. But North (10-3-2, 6-1) scored in the 15th minute on a low shot and again in the 35th minute — eluding the oncoming goalkeeper and finding the open net.
The Grizzlies answered in the 44th minute when Long’s corner kick from the left flag deflected in. The teams traded good offensive chances inside the final 10 minutes as Oak Grove’s freshman goalkeeper Carmen DiFoggio, who had eight saves, made a couple sprawling stops to anchor a solid defensive effort.
But, in the 79th minute, the Black Knights — who finished with a 22-8 advantage in shots — sent a ball in from the left. The ball ricocheted around in front and just squeezed inside the left post to give North the late lead. The Grizzlies tried to push forward in desperation but couldn’t generate much against the defense.
“Luck — just pure luck,” Bethard said. “Sometimes it happens.”
The Black Knights took the lead atop the conference standings. But Oak Grove, which won at North last month, still has a shot at the conference title — visiting rival Ledford on Wednesday before facing Montgomery Central and Central Davidson next week. The Black Knights still have Asheboro, Central Davidson and Ledford.
“We recover and prepare for the next one,” Bethard said. “We’ve got Ledford on Wednesday and that’s another one we have to win. Everything from here on out we have to win. We’re still in a good place for playoffs. We have to have a next-game mentality.”
