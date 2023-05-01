HPTSPTS-05-02-23 OAK GROVE SOCCER.jpg

Oak Grove’s Katherine Lockamy, left, and North Davidson’s Lily Sullivan collide on the ball during Monday’s match at Oak Grove.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

MIDWAY — Oak Grove stayed even into the final minutes. But a late goal gave North Davidson the final edge.

The Black Knights scored with just under two minutes left. The Grizzlies couldn’t find the last-second equalizer and fell 3-2 in a clash of the top two teams in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer standings on a cool, rainy Monday evening at Oak Grove.

