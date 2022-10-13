WALLBURG — North Davidson found a way to finish a disappointing regular season on a high note Thursday.
The Black Knights did it by fashioning a 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 three-set sweep that ruined Senior Night for rival Ledford as both schools ended the regular season.
With the victory, North (9-12) finishes at .500 in the Mid-Piedmont 3A at 5-5. Ledford, which had clinched second place in league standings, dropped to 11-7 and 7-3.
“The girls played awesome today,” North head coach Chris Wagner said. “It’s been a long season. Senior Night didn’t go well for us the other night. We wanted to come over here and play well. It was a heck of a performance by the girls. This was all about them. They are an outstanding group, 10 seniors. We’ve had our ups and downs. But, we came over here and finished the regular season off on a good note going into the conference tournament.”
North built big leads early in the first and second sets and pulled away in the middle of the third.
The Black Knights received key contributions from hitters Emma Roger, Rebekah Minton, Kaitlyn Tetter, Keely Edmonds and Peyton Downey, setters and defensive specialists Cali Rogers and Gracin Hill and libero Jordan Wilson.
“They all played well,” Wagner said. “Sometimes it all comes together. Teams do that and coaches can’t say how they did it. They just played together as a unit. We put them in the right places and they made the plays. They get all the glory.”
North built a quick 11-2 lead in the first set on the strength of three kills and a block by Downey and three Ledford attack errors. The Panthers cut the margin to 14-12 with a run that included kills by Khyra Barber, Kensie Price and Aramy Grier plus North’s attack and service errors. Ledford eventually got as close as 19-18 and made it 24-22 with another rally before the Black Knights closed the set with a kill.
Ledford grabbed an early 3-1 lead in the second set. North then rattled off 12 of the next 13 points that included five kills and a service ace plus Ledford’s four attack errors. The Panthers closed to 14-11 but the momentum was stopped by a service error and North won 11 of the last 14 points, closing the set with a block.
Ledford stayed close early in the third as late as 5-4 on the net play of Barber and Alex Graham. North then won 9 of the next 10 points, going up 14-5, helped by Panthers errors that included a net violation and the inability twice to send the ball over the net in three hits.
North led by 10 on three occasions, the last at 23-13. Ledford then staged its last rally, a 7-1 surge that featured a block and a kill from Graham, an ace by Lily Peele and Morgan Leonard’s tip. That cut the lead to 24-20 but Edmonds closed the match with a kill.
“The focus was just not there,” Price said. “The seniors were thinking about playing well on Senior Night and that put pressure on them. If we had been able to pass, we could have gotten the offense going but we just didn’t do it tonight.”
Both teams will see action in the conference tournament next week.
