HIGH POINT — Asher Nolting added to his reputation as one of the best players in High Point University men’s lacrosse history with a record-setting performance Saturday.
Nolting, a graduate attacker, scored five goals and dished six assists for a school single-game record 11 points as the Panthers (5-4) crushed overmatched Detroit Mercy 18-8 on Military Appreciation Day at Vert Stadium.
“It’s awesome,” Nolting said.”The personal accolades are great, but getting a team win was the most important thing. We got some guys out there that don’t normally get out there, and that was the part of the day for me.”
All of Nolting’s points came in the Panthers’ first 16 goals as they built a 12-goal lead just past halfway of the third quarter. Nolting now has 21 goals and 35 assists for the season, and 319 points for his career.
“I’m going to say it right now, he’s the best player in the country,” HPU head coach Jon Tropey said. “He’s incredibly selfless, He’s humble. He’s hard-working. He does anything we ask of him. His growth in the program has been tremendous.
“I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves because we’re not always on national TV every week. I’ve played against elite guys and coach against elite guys. He’s the best. We talked about it this morning. He can beat you with speed. He can beat you with quickness. He can beat you with space between his ears. He is Magic Johnson on the lacrosse field. I’ve never seen anyone quite like him.”
Nolting repeatedly worked his way or passed his way through the Titan (1-5) defense.
He provided one of the most spectacular plays of the day at the end of the first half by taking a pass following a turnover and then unleashing a pass that traveled most of HPU’s attacking half to Brayden Mayea, who dumped the ball into the goal just before the halftime buzzer sounded, putting the Panthers up 11-4.
“We don’t practice that often but I always know where 55 (Mayea) is,” Nolting said. “If I can get my hands free, I can put something on it and get the ball near him, he’s going to score.”
Mayea finished with four goals, three after taking passes from Nolting, and boosted his total for the season to a team-leading 30.
“It was playing the final whistle,” Torpey said of the goal at the end of the half. “We’ve had trouble over the years giving up a couple of goals at the end of the half, so it was nice seeing us play until there were zeroes on the clock.”
The Panthers then got off to a hot start in the second half, scoring the first five goals to go up 16-4, with Nolting scoring the last goal of that run.
HPU dominated action from almost the start as they outshot the Titans 23-8 in the first quarter and held a 15-3 edge in shots on goal. Detroit Mercy did lead briefly in the first minute but HPU scored eight of the next nine goals (three by Nolting) to go up 8-2 with just 11 under 11 minutes left in the first half.
HPU took advantage of making it difficult for the Titans to advance the ball out of its defensive end. The Titans succeeded on just 12 of its 25 clear attempts and also committed 26 turnovers to HPU’s 20.
HPU led 17-6 with just over 11 minutes left when Torpey pulled his starters.
Jack Vanoverbeke, Nick Murphy and Michael Ippolito each added two goals. Hunter Vines, Henry Mudlaff and Isiah Mores-Weekes had one each.
Vines, Vanovrbeke, Mayea and Mudlaff had an assist each. Colin Hoben was 6 of 11 and Jake Blevins 6 of 12 in faceoffs. Parker Green made six saves before he was lifted with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter, and Antonia Arcona made seven.
HPU returns to action at Jacksonville on Saturday.
