WALDORF, Md. — John Nogowski smacked a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth and the Rockers began a six-game road trip with a 4-3 victory over Southern Maryland on Tuesday at Regency Furniture Stadium.

A.J. Cole, who got the last two outs of the eighth, picked up his first win (1-0) on the mound. Ryan Dull hurled a pair of strikeouts while setting the Blue Crabs down in order and getting his fourth save. The Rockers upped their record to 14-3, the best in the Atlantic League.

