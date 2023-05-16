WALDORF, Md. — John Nogowski smacked a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth and the Rockers began a six-game road trip with a 4-3 victory over Southern Maryland on Tuesday at Regency Furniture Stadium.
A.J. Cole, who got the last two outs of the eighth, picked up his first win (1-0) on the mound. Ryan Dull hurled a pair of strikeouts while setting the Blue Crabs down in order and getting his fourth save. The Rockers upped their record to 14-3, the best in the Atlantic League.
The Rockers got on the board first when Ben Aklinski doubled and scored D.J. Burt, who lined a solo home run in the third. The Blue crabs got their first run on an RBI double in the bottom of the third and went ahead on a two-run single in the sixth.
John Daly knotted the score at three with a solo home run in the seventh.
Nogowski finished the night with three hits including a double while Taylor joined Burt with two hits apiece. James Dykstra (L, 1-1) took the loss after allowing a walk and Nogowski’s homer in the ninth.
The Rockers made four player moves on Tuesday. Michael Martinez, who had been waiting for approval of his work visa, was added to the club and moved into his customary lineup spot at second base while fellow infielder Michael Russell, who moved from third base to second last week, was placed on the seven-day injured list.
A pair of former big league pitchers, Kyle Barraclough and Taylor Guerrieri, were added.
Barraclough played seven seasons in the Major Leagues as a relief pitcher, finishing with an 18-15 record and 11 saves in 288 appearances. He spent 2015-18 with Miami, 2019 with Washington and San Francisco, 2021 with Minnesota and 2022 with the Angels.
Guerrieri reached the Majors in 2018 (Toronto) and 2019 (Texas). In 36 innings, he had a 5.50 ERA, struck out 35, walked 26 and allowed 24 runs.
