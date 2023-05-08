HPTSPTS-05-09-23 ROCKERS.jpg

High Point Rockers John Nogowski smacks his fifth home run hit for the season during Monday’s game against the Frederick Atlantic League at Truist Point. 

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — First baseman John Nogowski continued his torrid early season hitting Monday, leading the Rockers in a 9-3 win over Frederick in an Education Day matinee game at Truist Point.

Nogowski, a former Major Leaguer, belted two of the Rockers three homers in the club’s 10th game of the season and became the Atlantic League leader with eight before an announced crowd of 2,327, most of them elementary school children. The league-leader in RBIs coming into the game, he added four more for a total of 18.

