HIGH POINT — First baseman John Nogowski continued his torrid early season hitting Monday, leading the Rockers in a 9-3 win over Frederick in an Education Day matinee game at Truist Point.
Nogowski, a former Major Leaguer, belted two of the Rockers three homers in the club’s 10th game of the season and became the Atlantic League leader with eight before an announced crowd of 2,327, most of them elementary school children. The league-leader in RBIs coming into the game, he added four more for a total of 18.
“All of that is cool but I want to be there at the end of the season,” Nogowski said. “It’s fun. Having success in this game is hard so when you have success, it’s fun. But us winning and putting on music everyday and enjoying that and coming to the park everyday, that’s more fun.”
The Rockers, who wrapped up a season-opening 10-game homestand, improved to 9-1.
Nogowski hit a two-run homer in the fifth that put the Rockers up 5-1, and after Frederick (0-9) scored two in the sixth, hit a solo homer and started a four-run seventh that included an RBI single by Ben Aklinski which was followed by Ryan Grotjohn smacking a two-run homer.
“It’s unreal (the way he’s playing),” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said of Nogowski. “His body of work defensively speaks for itself. This guy is here for one reason and that is to put numbers up and get (signed by an MLB organization) and you can tell. We’re lucky he’s on our side. He’s a great person and brings a lot to the clubhouse every single day. And he’s fun to watch out there, for sure.”
Nogowski, who played in the Majors in 2020 and 2021, went 3 for 3, upping his batting average to .333. He singled and scored Michael Russell as part of a two-one first that included Zander Wiel’s sacrifice fly that plated D.J. Burt.
“Trying to drive runs in is huge, trying to give our pitchers a little bit of breathing room,” Nogowski said. “D.J. puts pressure on pitchers because when he’s on base, they’ve got to worry about him while trying to throw strikes to me. And with Zander hitting behind me, they can’t walk me. It is how we’ve done it for all of this homestand, it’s been everybody. There’s been on letup inning, no letup at-bat.”
John Daly, who played in college last year and recently came off the injured list, got his first RBI as a Rocker when he lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Grotjohn in the fourth, putting the Rockers up 3-0.
Nico Toni led Frederick at the plate. He hit a two-run homer in the sixth after doubling and scoring on Craig Dedelow’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.
The Rockers now go on the road for the first time as they begin a three-game series at the Lexington (Kentucky) Counter Clocks today. High Point returns home for a weekend series against Gastonia that begins on Friday.
