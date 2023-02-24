TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama hit two home runs, including a three-run shot that broke open in a close game in the seventh, and defeated High Point University 9-4 in nonconference baseball Friday before a crowd of 2,869 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
The Panthers (2-3) led twice early against the 20th-ranked Crimson Tide. Trenton Pallas scored the first run of the game when Adam Stuart reached on an error by the first baseman. After the Tide went up 2-1, HPU regained the lead with two in the fourth. Javon Fields scored when Xavier Cumbee was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Pallas singled in a run.
Alabama regained the lead on a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth and added two more in the fifth.
HPU cut the margin to 6-4 when Stuart singled and scored Pallas. Ed Johnson, who finished with five RBIs, hit the three-run homer for the Tide in the seventh after an error with one on and two out extended the innings and allowed a second baserunner.
“We had a real opportunity to win a game on the road versus a top 20 team tonight and just came up short on a few really important routine moments,” HPU head coach Joey Hammond said. “We allowed six runs on a combination of walks, a misplayed pop up and a routine ground ball. Those are plays we have to make, and I believe our guys will do so. There are no consolation prizes for losing a game, but our guys will walk away knowing we can control the things that cost us the game tonight.”
Pallas went 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored and an RBI. Cael Chatham was 2 for 5. Stuart was 1 for 4 and drove in a run.
Sam Garcia was the losing pitcher. He gave up six runs and five hits, walked four and struck out two before he was removed with two outs in the fifth.
The game was the first in a three-game weekend series arranged after both schools had games in southern California postponed because of a rainy forecast. Game 2 is today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.