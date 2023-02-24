HPU logo2

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama hit two home runs, including a three-run shot that broke open in a close game in the seventh, and defeated High Point University 9-4 in nonconference baseball Friday before a crowd of 2,869 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Panthers (2-3) led twice early against the 20th-ranked Crimson Tide. Trenton Pallas scored the first run of the game when Adam Stuart reached on an error by the first baseman. After the Tide went up 2-1, HPU regained the lead with two in the fourth. Javon Fields scored when Xavier Cumbee was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Pallas singled in a run.

