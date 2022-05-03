HIGH POINT — Rockers starter Justin Nicolino didn’t let a minor problem with a blister slow him down Tuesday.
The blister was on the top of the thumb on Nicolino’s pitching hand and it started bleeding when it was punctured by a fingernail while throwing his four-seam fastball in the first inning against the Long Island Ducks.
Play was stopped while the former Major Leaguer was treated by the team’s medical staff. He pitched through the seventh inning with the bleeding continuing, was hard to hit throughout and anchored a 3-1 High Point victory at Truist Point stadium.
“I’m the type of dud that unless my thumb is falling off, I’m not coming out,” Nicolino said. “The annoying part today is you could see the blood gushing out and I didn’t know how deep (the cut) was. If it happens again, I’m not going to come out.”
Nicolino gave up a run in the second after the Rockers scored three in the first, allowed five hits and a walk and a strike out. He threw just 79 pitches, 53 for strikes.”
“It bled every inning, but it was minor and I got accustomed to it. Unless my thumb is broke or falling off do you think I’m asking Jamie (Rockers manager Jamie Keefe) to take me out? That’s not going to happen. I’ve pitched for a long time and I’ve dealt with a lot worse things than a bleeding finger.”
One of the worst things was pitching while unable to feel his pitching arm during a Major League career in which he was 10-13 in 50 games. He eventually suffered an injury that ended his time in the Majors.
High Point’s runs came on consecutive homers to left in the first, a two-run shot by Xander Wiel followed Quincy Latimore’s solo blow.
Long Island scored in the second when a groundout scored L.J. Mazzilli, who walked, stole second, went to third on a single and scored on a groundout.
Nicolino allowed four baserunners after that. Ryan Dull retired the Ducks in order in the eighth and Chasen Bradford did the same in the ninth to earn the save.
“Justin just pitched,” Keefe said. “That was about as well as you can do when you just go pitch.”
In the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, Nicolino coaxed five flyball outs to rigthfielder Jay Gonzalez, who played youth baseball with Nicolino in Orlando.
“We’ve known each other since we were 8 or 9 years old,” Nicolino said. “We played travel ball together, but we haven’t played together since we were 10 or 11. He doesn’t say much but he did say keep giving them to me. It seemed I was getting them to hit fly balls to right and ground balls to the left side of the infield.”
The teams play again today at 6:35 p.m.
