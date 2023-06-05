HIGH POINT — High Point University golfer Grady Newton of Wallburg shot the best round Sunday and won the 36-hole Triad Amateur at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.
Newton, who finished Saturday’s first round in a four-way tie for first at even par 72, carded a 4-under-par 68 for a 140 total. He finished three shots ahead of Sam Uberseder, who fired a 69 following a first 74 for 143.
Joseph Cansler and Sean Finan, who were among the first round leaders, each shot 73 and tied for third at 145. Jeremy Ray shot a second-round 70 and finished fifth at 146. HPU head golf coach Todd Eckstein (73-76), former Ledford standout Tyler Partee (78-70) and Nicky Rubino (77-72) tied for sixth at 149. Matt Wilson, the other first round lead, skied to a 78 and wound up at 150.
Dale Fuller won the Senior Division while first-round leader Mike Bivins faltered.
Fuller, who started the second round at 73 and trailed Bivins by two strokes, shot par 72 in the second round and finished at 145. He won by two strokes over Johnny Kennedy (75-72) while Bivins soared to a 79 and tied Chris Ingram (76-74) for third at 150.
