HIGH POINT — High Point University golfer Grady Newton of Wallburg shot the best round Sunday and won the 36-hole Triad Amateur at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.

Newton, who finished Saturday’s first round in a four-way tie for first at even par 72, carded a 4-under-par 68 for a 140 total. He finished three shots ahead of Sam Uberseder, who fired a 69 following a first 74 for 143.