HIGH POINT — Scott Newton of Wallburg and Joseph Cansler of Clemmons teamed for the championship in the 54-hole North Carolina Four-Ball Championship that ended Sunday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek Course.

Newton and Cansler led after each round. They shot 63-64-65 for 24-under-par 192 and finished two shots ahead of Tim Driver and Daniel McBrien of Holly Springs.

Trending Videos