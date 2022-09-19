HIGH POINT — Scott Newton of Wallburg and Joseph Cansler of Clemmons teamed for the championship in the 54-hole North Carolina Four-Ball Championship that ended Sunday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek Course.
Newton and Cansler led after each round. They shot 63-64-65 for 24-under-par 192 and finished two shots ahead of Tim Driver and Daniel McBrien of Holly Springs.
Starting the final round with a two-stroke lead, Newton and Cansler made birdies on 2, 4, 6, 7, 12 and 13 in opening a 5-shot lead. They played conservatively the rest of the way while Driver and McBrien made birdies on 15, 16 and 17.
“We realized we were five up and decided to just play smart and par on the way in,” Cansler said. “Then the group with us (Driver and McBrien) got hot and and almost caught us.”
High Point native Davis Womble, the reigning U.S. Four-Ball champion, and Dan Walters finished third at 195. They shot 70 in the first round then posted 63 and 62.
Jake Clodfelter and Josh Spell of Archdale tied for sixth at 200. High Point native Curtis Brotherton and High Point resident Bryan Colquitt tied for 13th at 204.
