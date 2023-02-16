HIGH POINT — Joey Hammond expects to have a tougher time making strategy and personnel decisions in his second season as High Point University’s head baseball coach.
That, in Hammond’s view, is a good thing that is a result of bringing in a wealth of new talent to
address issues both among position players and on the pitching staff.
The additions, he says, make the Panthers more athletic and explosive, provide more depth, and give Hammond more situational options than he had on the way to a 23-33 record and a fourth-place finish in the conference at 14-10.
Hammond thinks the changes will be noticeable in the early innings as HPU starts a season-opening three-game series Friday against Bryant in Williard Stadium at 4 p.m.
“Starters, relievers, infielders, outfielders, we feel like we’ve answered our biggest concerns as far as options and depth,” Hammond said. “Athleticism was a big thing. We were extremely unathletic as a roster. Speed, explosiveness, we were lacking. We had to stand and hit and hope for a double. We couldn’t do baseball. We had to stack at-bats, and it was tough. I think you’ll see within the first three innings opening night that we play faster now. We’re more athletic and dynamic positionally, and we’re more athletic and dynamic on the mound.”
The influx of new talent, which makes up about half the roster, is spread throughout the lineup.
The Panthers will start the season with two new starters in the pitching rotation.
Sam Garcia, a junior lefty who had a team-leading 1.94 ERA and went 5-4 with 58 strikeouts in 60 innings, is not one of them as Friday’s starter.
On Saturday, Brett Wozniak, a transfer from Golden West College in California, will start and give way to last year’s Friday starter Carter Shepherd (6-5, 4.86 ERA, 77 innings) as Hammond prepares them for starts in doubleheaders the next two weekends. Gus Hughes of Greensboro, a righthander who went 8-1 with 92 strikeouts at Gaston College last year, is penciled in Sunday.
Howell Polk, a freshman righty from Birmingham, is projected as a potential midweek starter.
Patrick Libby, who was hurt early last season, is seen as a bridge reliever who can get a couple of outs when needed as is freshman Dalton Williams from Maryland.
Closers again are second team all-conference selection Sean Duffy (4-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 60 innings) and Everette Vaughn (3-3, 5 saves. 3.60 ERA, 50 innings pitches, all-freshman)
As for outfielders and infielders, Hammond says he has more players capable of starting than positions. That wasn’t the case in 2022.
In the infield, Adam Stuart, whom Hammond described as the glue of the team and a classic college player, returns as the defensive anchor at shortstop. Peyton Carr, who hit a team-high .327 and drove in 35 runs, will DH and split time at first with Cole Singsank (.245).
Cael Chatham, a grad transfer student, is projected as the starting third baseman after hitting .378 and driving in 60 runs for Division III powerhouse LaGrange College. Patrick Matthews, a transfer from Florence-Darlington Tech in South Carolina, will be a starter at second, as will defensive standout Jackson Melton, who can also be used at third.
Blake Sutton (.250) will likely do most of the catching again and will be backed up by Charlie Klingler (.328), who is recovering from a shoulder injury and moves back to his original position after playing in the outfield last year.
Five outfielders deserve to play everyday, according to Hammond.
Javon Fields, who hit .316 with 26 RBIs last year, returns in center field and will be flanked by two new starters. Brett Ahalt, who led George Mason with a .329 average and was named to the A-10 All-Rookie team last year after beginning at Clemson, will start in left. Xavier Cumbee, a transfer from USC Sumter described by Hammond as the Panthers’ most athletic player and best potential pro prospect, will start in right.
Trenton Pallas, a junior college transfer from Arizona who hit .355 last season, will see his share of action while returner Josh Deslauries will serve as a defensive specialist.
