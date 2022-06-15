HIGH POINT – Newly added Rockers pitcher Jonah Scolaro, fresh out of Florida State, took the same approach in starting his first professional appearance Wednesday as he did as primarily a reliever for the Seminoles this season.
“I wanted to go out and set the tone and let the defense make plays behind me,” Scolaro said.
He certainly set the tone, tossing five innings and combining with three relievers in a five-hit shutout as High Point downed Long Island at Truist Point and snapped a 10-game losing streak.
Scolaro allowed two hits, walked three and struck out four in five innings, which matched his longest outing of this past season with Seminoles.
”The kid was lights out,” said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. “He came out and attacked the zone. He had great control. He worked in and out, up and down. It’s what you want to see, Hensley and Duff were outstanding and Chasen closed it out.”
Hensley worked two innings, and Dull and Bradford one each. All allowed one hit and recorded a strike out while Bradford also walked one.
After the Ducks put two on in the first, they didn’t threaten again until getting a runner to third in the ninth. Bradford coaxed a popup to third for the final out as the Rockers won for the first time in 14 days. The shutout was the second of the season.
Logan Morrison provided the biggest blow on offense, lifting a flyball that dropped fair near the left field foul line for a two-run double in the first, putting the Rockers up 2-0.
“I really didn’t get a good swing on the ball but sometimes you’d rather be lucky than good,” Morrison said.
He scored the Rockers’ other run when Johnny Field lifted a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
“This shows when we don’t make errors and have walks that we’re capable of winning more games than we lose,” Morrison said.
The three-game series concludes today at 6:35 p.m. Craig Stem is the projected starting pitcher for the Rockers.
