RALEIGH – N.C. State took control early and defeated visiting High Point University 3-1 in nonconference women’s soccer Thursday.
The Wolfpack led 2-0 at the half and 3-0 before HPU (1-6-2) scored in the 57th minute.
Brooklyn Holt tallied for State (5-1-3) in the 12th minute and Brianna Webb made it a two-goal gap in the 28th minute.
State outshot the Panthers 25-8, 12-4 in the first half and 13-4 in the second. Morgan Hairston made seven saves for HPU.
