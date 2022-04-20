HIGH POINT — NC State withstood a mid-game scare from High Point University and cruised to a 13-5 nonconference victory before an announced crowd of 4,018 at Truist Point stadium Wednesday.
The Wolfpack fell behind in the fourth then regained the lead with four runs in the sixth, widened the margin against the Panthers’ bullpen and cruised to a sixth straight win, improving to 24-11.
With the Panthers up a run, Devonte Brown, who went 34 for 6, tied it with a leadoff home run. State then loaded the bases and scored on a sacrifice fly, a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice.
The Wolfpack added two in seventh. Payton Green raced home for third on a passed ball on a swinging strike, and Dominic Pilolli ripped an RBI double. They added three in the ninth on a walk, sacrifice fly and wild pitch
State pounded 17 hits against eight HPU pitchers. The Wolfpack was careless in the field at times and committed three errors.
HPU took the lead in the fourth when it sent 10 batters to the plate and chased State starter Garrett Payne.
The Panthers loaded the bases on Adam Stuart’s one-out double, Andrew Amato’s single and Javon Field’s walk. Sam Zayicek walked to force in a run and Jackson Melton followed with a two-run single to make it 4-4. Blake Sutton laced a two-out single that drove in the go-ahead run.
The Panthers finished with eight hits. Sutton and Stuart had two hits each.
State started off red-hot at the plate as the first four batters reached base against HPU starter Connor Smith. Devonte Brown led off with a triple and scored on LuJames Groover III’s single Groover later scored on Josh Hood’s sacrifice fly.
HPU got on the board in the third when Sutton laced a sacrifice fly and scored Melton. Tommy White ripped a homer over the left field wall with Groover aboard that put State ahead 4-1 but the Wolfpack at point had left eight runners on base including three in the first.
Groover was 2 for 4, White 3 for 4, Pilolli 3 for 4, Noah Soles 2 for 5 and Green 2 for 4.
The loss drops HPU to 12-26 overall. The setback to State and a 5-1 loss on Tuesday to Elon leaves the Panthers 1-9 in midweek games.
Blake Sutton’ sacrifice in the first allowed Charlie Klingler to score HPU’s only run against the Phoenix.
Elon designated hitter Luke Stepehenson socked two homers — a solo shot in the second and a two-run shot in the fifth that ended the scoring. The Phoenix took the lead in the fourth when Cole Reynolds laced a double and Stephenson scored.
Panthers starting pitcher Sean Duffy took the loss, allowing three runs before he was replaced with two outs in the fifth.
HPU plays host to Northeastern for a three game series Friday-Sunday at Williard Stadium.
