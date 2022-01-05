NASCAR has denied a request by one Xfinity Series team to feature a sponsor promoting a slogan that has become a code for profanity directed at President Joe Biden.
Brandon Brown and his team announced the sponsor LGBCoin, a cryptocurrency company whose first three letters reference the phrase “Let’s Go, Brandon,” last week, seemingly believing the sponsorship was approved by NASCAR. Teams must submit sponsorships and paint schemes to NASCAR for approval through a formal process.
NASCAR, however, said that it had never officially approved the sponsorship and informed Brown’s team Tuesday that it denied the request.
NASCAR has publicly dismissed its affiliation with “Let’s Go, Brandon,” which was coined after events at a NASCAR race at Talladega last October where a number of people chanted, “F- — — Joe Biden.” An NBC Sports reporter suggested during a post-race interview with Brown, who won the race, that fans were chanting “Let’s Go, Brandon.”
In an interview with The New York Times in December, Brown said that he had “zero desire to be involved in politics” and was struggling to secure corporate partnerships due to the slogan.
James Koutoulas, LGBcoin investor and Typhoon Capital Management founder, tweeted Tuesday evening that Brown “received written formal approval” for the LGBcoin scheme, and he threatened legal action.
“If @nascar revokes approval, we will bring suit upon them on behalf of all @LGBcoin_io HODLers who were damaged by their reliance on @nascar written approval & #cancelnascar,” Koutoulas wrote.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.