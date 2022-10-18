HPTSPTS-10-19-22 TENNIS.jpg

Wesleyan Christian’s Kyla Pesayanavin, left, hits a shot behind partner Kendall Bullins in their No. 2 doubles match during Tuesday’s state playoff match against North Raleigh Christian at Wesleyan.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian rallied hard to give itself a chance. But it just couldn’t quite keep its postseason hopes alive.

The Trojans fell behind three matches early, but, keyed by the lower half of their singles lineup, answered with three straight wins. That gave them one last-ditch chance, but they lost 5-4 against North Raleigh on Tuesday at Wesleyan in the first round of the NCISAA 4A girls tennis playoffs.

