HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian rallied hard to give itself a chance. But it just couldn’t quite keep its postseason hopes alive.
The Trojans fell behind three matches early, but, keyed by the lower half of their singles lineup, answered with three straight wins. That gave them one last-ditch chance, but they lost 5-4 against North Raleigh on Tuesday at Wesleyan in the first round of the NCISAA 4A girls tennis playoffs.
“We played excellent,” said Judy Tsuei, filling in alongside Teresa Cruz for coach Ginny Carpenter. “Some of the best tennis of the season.”
Starting with doubles, the Knights (3-11), who advanced to face No. 7 Ravenscroft, raced to a 4-1 lead — led in large part to strong play by No. 1 Reese Woody and No. 2 Emerson White, who also teamed to win at No. 1 doubles.
After Wesleyan’s Addison Moran and Ky Denton won at No. 3, NRCA eked out a 9-8 victory at No. 2 to take a 2-1 lead through doubles and extended their advantage with victories by Woody and White, who won on a retirement.
But solid wins by No. 5 Addison Morgan and No. 6 Ky Denton brought the Trojans back into reach — leaving just the Nos. 3 and 4 courts to decide the outcome, with a crowd of teammates, family and friends offering support.
Wesleyan’s Kyla Pesayanavin outlasted her opponent 7-6, 6-3 to win at No. 4. Kendall Bullins was neck-and-neck with the Knights’ No. 3 Sarah Mason as the cool, breezy afternoon air turned cold with a number of lengthy rallies.
Mason eventually prevailed 7-5, 6-4 to propel NRCA into the second round.
“They were very evenly matched,” Tsuei said. “It was impressive. We were very persistent and we didn’t give up — despite how cold it is,” she added with a laugh. “I would say it was some of the best tennis we’ve played all year.”
The Knights improved to 3-11 overall while the Trojans concluded their season at 4-8.
