RALEIGH — N.C. State blanked visiting High Point University 2-0 in men’s soccer on Tuesday at Dail Soccer Stadium.
Will Buete, on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute, and Calem Tommy, in the 52nd minute, netted the goals for the Wolfpack. (4-4-1).
HPU held a 10-9 advantage in shots but N.C. State led in shots on goal 6-4. Holden Trent made four saves in goal for the Panthers (4-3-3).
HPU returns to action on Saturday at Big South foe Presbyterian.
