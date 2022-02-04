KERNERSVILLE — Mount Tabor dealt a blow Friday to Glenn’s efforts to win the Central Piedmont 4A boys basketball regular-season championship.
Turning up their defense in the last three quarters, the Spartans prevailed 54-46 and handed the Bobcats a second straight loss after a 9-0 start in the league. Glenn, now 16-5 and 9-2 in the conference, entered the night tied for first with rival East Forsyth.
The Bobcats have a rematch today with R.J. Reynolds after losing to the Demons on Wednesday and play East Forsyth on Tuesday.
In the girls game, Glenn rediscovered its offense in the last four minutes and pulled away from 41-32 victory.
BOYS
Glenn raced to a 15-4 lead in the first 6:02 of the game and had trouble cracking Mount Tabor’s defense the rest of the way in an intense game that included four technical fouls and a brief scoreboard outage.
Mount Tabor (14-7, 8-4) went on a 19-6 run to take the lead for the first time at 23-21 with 2:37 left in the second quarter and built the margin to 30-23 early in the third. Glenn got as close as 34-33, but the Spartans managed to make enough plays to stay in front.
Mount Tabor led 38-35 going into the final period and kept at least that margin the rest of the way, with the final margin equalling the biggest of the game.
Tyler Bailey, who hit 11 of 12 free throws, led the Spartans with 21 points that included 11 of Mount Tabor’s 16 in the fourth quarter. Shamarius Peterkin added 13 that included the other five in the fourth.
Zion Dixon led Glenn with 15 that included 10 free throws in 13 attempts. Myron Neal had njine and Anthony Davis eight.
GIRLS
Falling behind 27-26 after a huge Mount Tabor run, Glenn scored 15 of the game’s last 20 points.
Amyya Brown scored 14 and Kamry Lamonte added 12 for the Bobcats, who led 21-13 at the half and by as many as 10 at 23-13.
Glenn improves to 7-11, 2-6 CPC Mount Tabor drops to 3-16, 1-10.
