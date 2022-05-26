HUNTERSVILLE — High Point University graduate Connor Mosack, who is in his second year as a regular in the TransAm racing series, gets a shot at tougher competition next week.
Mosack will make his NASCAR Xfinity debut on June 4 behind the wheel of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota Supra in the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway.
“Our Xfinity Series program was designed to provide opportunities to drivers like Connor who are looking to expand their careers by challenging themselves in a very competitive racing series,” said Steve deSouza, JGR’s executive vice president for NASCAR Xfinity series/development with Joe Gibbs Racing. “Connor has accomplished quite a bit in a relatively short period of time in Trans Am, and we’re proud to help further his development in NASCAR.”
It will be the first race for Mosack on .1.964-mile, 12-turn road course, putting him more on the same plane with the tour’s regulars. That will put him in familiar territory. Of his 10 starts in the TransAm TA2 Series in 2021, eight were at tracks he hadn’t seen before.
He posted a win at Watkins Glen, New York, and three other top-three finishes in the last four races.
“Every race is a new opportunity to learn and apply the lessons from your last race,” said Mosack, who finished third in the 2021 TA2 championship standings and is already a two-time pole winner in 2022. “I feel like I’ve learned a lot in Trans Am thanks to the coaching I’ve gotten from (car owners) Scott Lagasse Sr. and Jr., at TeamSLR. I genuinely want to see how it all translates to the Xfinity Series. I’m looking forward to the experience of working with Joe Gibbs Racing and their veteran crew chief Jason Ratcliff in my debut at Portland, and we’re all grateful to represent OpenEyes.net.”
Open Eyes is a global impact ministry co-founded by Frank Harrison, chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Consolidated, and his son James Harrison, who died while serving in Kenya in 2010. James’ mission to serve others continues today through the Open Eyes Mobile Messengers program and its relief and development efforts around the world, including Ukraine and the Middle East.
Mosack, who graduated from HPU in 2021 with a degree in business entrepreneurship, has firsthand knowledge of Open Eyes’ mission, as he volunteered with the group in Africa during the summer of 2017, visiting Rwanda and Uganda.
“The time I spent with Open Eyes in Africa was probably one of the most impactful moments of my life,” Mosack said. “Its name speaks for itself because it did open my eyes to how people live in other areas of the world and how having purpose, along with someone they can lean on for strength and support, can make a difference in their everyday lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.