HPTSPTS-09-09-22 ROCKERS.jpg

High Point Rockers Logan Morrison tags out Lancaster Barnstormers Andretty Cordero at first base during Thursday’s game at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Logan Morrison drove in four runs and the Rockers held on for a 6-5 victory over Lancaster on Thursday at Truist Point.

Morrison, who went 2 for 3, belted a two-run homer that High Point ahead 2-1 in the first and the Rockers never trailed again. He ripped a two-run double in the seventh that made the lead 6-3.

Trending Videos