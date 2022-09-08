HIGH POINT — Logan Morrison drove in four runs and the Rockers held on for a 6-5 victory over Lancaster on Thursday at Truist Point.
Morrison, who went 2 for 3, belted a two-run homer that High Point ahead 2-1 in the first and the Rockers never trailed again. He ripped a two-run double in the seventh that made the lead 6-3.
Lancaster made it interesting, scoring two in the eighth, both on bases loaded wild pitches. Seth Frankoff unleashed the first one and after an intentional walk. Tyler Higgins replaced Frankoff and bounced a pitch off the plate that allowed the second run to score. Another walk loaded the bases again. Chris Proctor sent a drive to center but it was caught short of the wall ending the inning.
Higgins retired the Barnstormers in order in the ninth, with the last out on a swinging strike, and picked up the save.
Liam O’Sullivan, who left with a 4-2 lead after six innings, picked up the win as the Rockers took two of three in the series and for the seventh time in eight games. High Point improved to 67-56 and kept at least a 3.5-game lead over Kentucky in the Atlantic League wild-card race.
After the Rockers went ahead in the first, Lancaster did tie once, with a run in the top of the third after play was stopped for 12 minutes because of sun glare reflection off the windows of the building beyond the centerfield fence. Grace Loehr doubled and scored when Trayvon Robinson singled.
High Point regained the lead with one in the third. Michael Martinez, the hero of the previous night when he hit a walkoff grand slam, singled and Morrison walked. Quincy Latimore punched a single through the right side of the infield, allowing Martinez to score before Morrison was tagged out trying to go from second to third.
The lead grew to 4-2 an inning later. Zander Wiel led off with a walk. Ben Aklinski single and both advanced on a double steal. Giovanny Alfonzo followed with a single, scoring Wiel but the Rockers left the bases loaded.
Jacob Barfield cut the margin to one with a homer to left in the top of the seventh against Frankoff. Morrison then doubled in the bottom of the inning, scoring Michael Russell (double) and Martinez (single).
