HIGH POINT — Too many early mistakes resulted in a deficit too large for the High Point University baseball team to overcome on a rainy Friday afternoon.
The miscues helped Presbyterian score three runs in the first and two more later as they defeated the Panthers 7-6 in the Big South opener for both teams at Williard Stadium.
“We lost the game in the first inning,” said HPU head coach Joey Hammond. “We weren’t sharp. We weren’t ready to play. We didn’t pitch well. We let a popup drop and with one swing they scored three runs. I say all the time, you can’t win the game in the first inning, but you can lose it.”
Down five runs, the Panthers (6-11) scored four in the sixth but couldn’t push the tying run. In the seventh, what appeared to be a potential score-tying single went for naught when it was ruled that it hit the runner going from second to third. HPU also advanced a runner to second in the ninth but a strikeout ended the threat and the game.
Adam Stuart led the Panthers at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Javin Fields was also 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Charlie Klingler was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Patrick Matthews drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
HPU pitcher Sam Garcia was charged with all seven Blue Hose runs, five of them earned, and took the loss, dropping to 0-4. He struck out eight and walked three.
Blue Hose starter Duncan Howard got the win, giving up five runs and four hits with four strikeouts and two walks as he pitched into the sixth inning.
The Panthers didn’t muster a hit until getting to Howard for two runs in the fourth. Brett Ahalt led off with a single and scored when Fields, the next better, lofted a fly ball that sailed over the fielders’ head in right for a double. Klingler then grounded to short but the throw to first sailed high and Fields scored.
In the sixth, Fields and Ceal Chatham walked. Adam Stuart then launched a two-run double to right and Howard was replaced. Klingler stroked a single that scored Stuart, and Matthews followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Klingler.
In the seventh, Field beat a throw to first on a grounder for an infield hit. He stole second and with Stuart at the plate, took off for third and was hit by Stuart’s grounder which went into right field.
“That was a baseball freak play,” Hammond said. “We were trying to be aggressive and trying to steal a base and make something happen. It’s just bad luck. It was a definite hit and should have tied the game up. But who knows what happens the rest of the way. It doesn’t guarantee that it helps us win the game. If we didn’t have those mistakes early on, we’re not in that position to start with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.