HPTSPTS-03-18-23 HPU BASEBALL.jpg

High Point University’s Sam Garcia delivers a pitch during Friday’s game against Presbyterian at Williard Stadium.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Too many early mistakes resulted in a deficit too large for the High Point University baseball team to overcome on a rainy Friday afternoon.

The miscues helped Presbyterian score three runs in the first and two more later as they defeated the Panthers 7-6 in the Big South opener for both teams at Williard Stadium.

