HIGH POINT — Andrews made plenty of plays on offense to give itself a chance. But McMichael just made a couple more.
The Red Raiders led early but couldn’t stop the Phoenix in falling 34-26 in Mid-State 2A Conference football Friday night at AJ Simeon Stadium as Andrews celebrated its hall of fame game.
Correy McManus ran 19 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Red Raiders (3-3 overall, 0-2 conference), who scored the first 14 points of the game and led 20-13 at halftime.
David Hill added 11 completions on 16 passing attempts — connecting on all six during the first half — for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while Ja’Shawn Harris had five catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
But McMichael (5-1, 2-0) countered with Jayden Moore, who totaled 30 carries for 203 yards and four touchdowns, and Jace Dunn, who added 105 yards on 7-of-15 passing.
Andrews opened with touchdowns on its first three possessions — highlighted by a long scoring run by McManus on the first, a pair of long runs that set up a touchdown pass from Hill to Harris on the second, and another long pass to Harris, who made a juggling catch and ran into the touchdown, on the third.
That gave the Red Raiders a 20-7 lead early in the second quarter.
But McMichael, which outgained Andrews 402-345 in total yards for the game and had 24 first downs to the Red Raiders’ 12, answered with three straight scoring drives — keyed by churning runs by Moore — to lead 27-20 inside the final minute of the third quarter.
In the fourth, Andrews had a chance to tie when, after Harris made a key catch on fourth down inside the 5-yard line, McManus scored from 4 yards out to pull within one with 6:39 left. But the Red Raiders missed the extra point kick.
The Phoenix then pieced together a nine-play scoring drive, capped by another score by Moore, to lead by eight with 1:31 left. Andrews had one last chance to tie and quickly moved to the 15-yard line with about a minute left.
But the Red Raiders’ pass, which looked like it might’ve been tipped and fluttered across the middle, was intercepted with 40 seconds left. And McMichael kneeled out the final seconds of the back-and-forth game.
Next week, Andrews will visit North Forsyth.
McMICHAEL 34, TW ANDREWS 26
TWA – Correy McManus 41 run (Jeremiah King kick), 8:21
TWA – Ja’Shawn Harris 22 pass from David Hill (King kick), 1:02
McM – Jayden Moore 16 run (Ethan Fox), 9:31
TWA – Harris 59 pass from Hill (kick missed), 9:05
McM – Moore 4 run (kick missed), 6:57
McM – Brady Elrod 8 run (Fox kick), 7:01
McM – Moore 3 run (Fox kick), :55.5
TWA – McManus 4 run (kick missed), 6:39
McM – Moore 2 run (Fox kick), 1:31
