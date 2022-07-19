ARCHDALE — Matthew McDougall charged into the first-round lead in the 54-hole Dogwood State Junior Boys Championship on Tuesday at Holly Ridge Golf Links.
McDougall, who is from Waxhaw, shot 7-under-par 65 for a 1-stroke lead over Drew Greene of Greenville and Daniel Boone of Fuquay-Varina. McDougall’s bogey-free round included seven birdies, four of them from holes 1-7.
Greene also had seven birdies but made one bogey. Boone birdied six holes, eagled one (No. 18) and bogeyed two.
Luke Mueller of Raleigh is another shot back. Tanner Cadieux of Greensboro, Gary Mitchum of Winterville and Connor Warren of Spruce Pine tied for fifth at 4-under.
Cayden Bryner, who played at Oak Grove, posted the best score among Enterprise circulation-area golfers at 3-under 69 that tied for seventh. Bryner Made six birdies and three bogeys.
Sam Terry of Thomasville and Lincoln Newton each posted 1-under 71 and tied for 23rd. Cole Rouse of Kernersville and Davis DeLille shot 1-over 73 and are tied for 44th.
The 161-player field will be cut to the top 60 and ties after today’s second round. Ethan Wooten of High Point will begin it on the cutline in a tie for 60th at 2-over 74.Those in more danger of missing the cut are Calvin Hwakins of Lexington, who shot 79, and Ryan Marshall of Sophia, who carded 81.
