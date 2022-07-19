ARCHDALE — Matthew McDougall charged into the first-round lead in the 54-hole Dogwood State Junior Boys Championship on Tuesday at Holly Ridge Golf Links.

McDougall, who is from Waxhaw, shot 7-under-par 65 for a 1-stroke lead over Drew Greene of Greenville and Daniel Boone of Fuquay-Varina. McDougall’s bogey-free round included seven birdies, four of them from holes 1-7.

