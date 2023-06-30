HIGH POINT — The Hushpuppies started slow before nearly rallying all the way back.
High Point fell behind six runs through three innings but pulled within a run late before falling 7-6 against the Reidsville Luckies in Old North State League baseball Friday night at Ed Price Field.
Christian Walker, a recent graduate from Wesleyan Christian, had four hits and three RBIs to lead the Hushpuppies (8-12), who outhit Reidsville 15-11 for the game. Carter Bass, a former High Point Christian standout, added a hit and two RBIs while Drake Carrick, also a former HPCA standout, had a hit and one RBI.
Three players for High Point had two hits each.
Blake Stokesbury took the loss in 2 2/3 innings, struggling with his control early as the Luckies (7-11) drew walks and added timely hits in scoring two runs in the first, three in the second and one in the third.
But Hushpuppies reliever Gavin Sentell, a former Ledford standout, cooled Reidsville’s offense — allowing just one run while striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings.
High Point rallied with two runs in each of the third, seventh and eighth innings — putting the tying run on base three times. But it just couldn’t pull even.
The teams will play again today at 5 p.m. in Reidsville.
