HPTSPTS-07-01-23 HUSHPUPPIES.jpg

Hushpuppies runner Christian Walker, left, is tagged out on a play at home plate during Friday’s game against the Reidsville Luckies at Ed Price Field.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — The Hushpuppies started slow before nearly rallying all the way back.

High Point fell behind six runs through three innings but pulled within a run late before falling 7-6 against the Reidsville Luckies in Old North State League baseball Friday night at Ed Price Field.

mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael