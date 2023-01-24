HPTSPTS-01-25-23 T'VILLE HOOPS.jpg

Thomasville’s Johnathan Gladden drives to the basket for a layup against North Rowan’s Amari Mcarthur on defense during Tuesday’s game at Thomasville.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Thomasville rolled to a crucial Central Carolina 1A/2A victory as senior point guard Janhri Luckey passed a career milestone Tuesday.

The Bulldogs built a big lead in the second quarter and defeated North Rowan 75-56, led by Luckey scoring a team-high 24 points, the last bucket putting him over 1,000 points in his career.

