HIGH POINT — Thomasville rolled to a crucial Central Carolina 1A/2A victory as senior point guard Janhri Luckey passed a career milestone Tuesday.
The Bulldogs built a big lead in the second quarter and defeated North Rowan 75-56, led by Luckey scoring a team-high 24 points, the last bucket putting him over 1,000 points in his career.
With the win, Thomasville improves 13-4 and 6-1 in the league and opened a two-game lead over the Cavaliers in the race for best record among 1A teams.
Bryce Mccoy added 20 points, Johnathan Gladden II 12 and Jaylen Henry 11.
Up 10-9 late in the first quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 21-1 run for a 31-10 lead with 3:46 left in the second quarter. The Cavaliers never cut the deficit under 14, that at 58-44 with just over six minutes to play.
“We were slow getting into it a little bit,” Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson said. “Our defense drives our offense, so once we started seeing our rotations better on defense, that’s where you saw us shake loose and get some offensive buckets.”
Henry started the big run with a bucket with just over 1:21 left in the opening period. Dameyon Gathings hit a layup and Henry added a layup as the Bulldogs led 15-9 at the end of the quarter.
Thomasville then went up double digits with a blitz at the start of the second quarter. With perfect timing, McCoy stole North Rowan’s inbounds pass at the start of the period and drove for a layup. The Bulldogs came up with a steal, which led to Luckey’s fastbreak layup, and after a Cavalier miss Luckey scored at the end of another fastbreak.
Thomasville had little trouble cracking North Rowan’s zone defense after that. McCoy grabbed a rebound and put in an over-the-head follow shot. Henry hit a jumper from the middle of the zone, and Luckey and Gladden capped the run with back-to-back 3s.
“The first quarter, we were slow, sort of sluggish on defense,” Luckey said. “Coach Ferguson said if we pressured them they’d turn the ball over, so we were trying to pressure them and get traps in the corners. They turned the ball over, and that led to easy buckets.”
Down 39-18 at the half, North Rowan abandoned its zone and played the Bulldogs evenly for most of the second half. Trimming the lead to 17 by the end of the third quarter, they kept chipping away until the Bulldogs went on a 11-3 run, the last three buckets (one by McCoy and two by Luckey) after turnovers.
Luckey reached the 1,000-point mark by hitting a layup with 1:11. The game was stopped while he received congratulations from coaches and teammates.
In the girls game, North Rowan sailed to a 79-20 victory led by Bailee Goodlett’s 36 points. Midestiny Allen led Thomasville with 10 points.
