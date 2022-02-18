HIGH POINT — G.G. Smith’s first official game as High Point University men’s head basketball coach ended like others this season.
The Panthers, who rallied into contention in the second half, couldn’t make plays when it mattered and lost to Big South leader Longwood 78-71 at the Qubein Center.
“We just did not finish the game, and that’s been an issue for us all year,” Smith said. “We’ve really worked in practice on how to finish games, on better spacing on offense and how to get key stops.”
The loss, which dropped HPU to 11-16 overall and 5-8 in the league, came a day after Smith’s father, Tubby Smith, resigned as the Panthers head coach in his fourth season. The elder Smith had not been on the sidelines for nine games since contracting COVID in mid-January. G.G. Smith served as acting head coach in his father’s absence.
“It was bittersweet,” the younger Smith said. “I’m really sad that my dad’s retiring. It was just time for him to hang it up and at the same time, I got the job and I’m excited. It’s sort of mixed emotions. It’s a tough situation to be in, but I tried to block that out. I knew I had a team to coach and a game to get ready for.”
Smith said he didn’t have advance warning from his father that he might step down.
“I kind of, sort of could tell,” Smith said. “He had lingering effects from COVID and had been in and out. It was just time. I’m sure he’s excited for what’s next and I wish him good luck.”
Smith said his father attended practice on Wednesday and told the team of his decision. Tubby Smith attended Thursday’s game with his wife Donna and they sat in the stands, a few rows behind the High Point bench.
A university release said Tubby Smith will assist with alumni and community engagement plus fundraising through the end of the year.
This is G.G. Smith’s second time as a head coach. He guided Loyola Maryland for five seasons.
“My guys told me congratulations before the game,” G.G. Smith said. “They were really excited. I thought they played hard for us tonight as a staff. For myself, I think I’m ready. I think I’ll do a good job here. We have all the right resources. We have to take the next step, win a few more games and win a Big South championship and get to the NCAA tournament.”
With three games left in the regular season, the Panthers need a deep run in the Big South tournament to avoid a third-straight losing season. They’ve lost four overtime games, two more on last second shots and another by a point.
Against the Lancers, HPU trailed 45-35 after a first-half shootout in which Longwood went 7 of 11 from 3, sparked by Winston-Salem native and Wake Forest transfer Isaiah Wilkins going 3 of 3 from long-range and scoring 14 of his team’s first 28 points as they built an early seven-point lead.
Trailing 49-37 with just over 18 minutes left, HPU went on a 13-2 run sparked by Jaden House to draw within 51-50. The Panthers then took their only lead of the half at 57-56 when Zack Austin canned a 3 with 9:33 to go.
After taking the lead, the Panthers went seven minutes without a field goal and trailed 70-58 with under 2:40 left. Zac Watson started the run by driving past a defender for a layup, and DeShaun Wade added consecutive fastbreak baskets — one after a blocked shot and the other after a steal. Justin Hill added another key piece with a three-point play after a turnover and later added two free throws.
Hill led Longwood (20-6, 12-1) with 18 points. Wilkins, who hit a 3 after HPU closed to within five with 1:08 left, added 17. D’Avian Houston had 14 and Wade 12.
Jaden House paced HPU with 20 points. John-Michael Wright had 18 but none in the last 10 minutes and was noticeably limping at times. Bryant Randleman added 12 and Zack Austin 10.
The Panthers return to action today at Radford.
