HIGH POINT — Notes from the final night of the Mickey Truck Bodies Triad Kickoff Classic jamboree scrimmages:
THE FORMAT
Scrimmages shifted to Simeon Stadium after the first two nights at Truist Point. Ten teams participated. Play began from the 40-yard line as the field was divided to allow two scrimmages simultaneously in two 25-minute running clock halves. Each possession ended in either a score or a turnover on downs.
Ledford faced Randleman and East Davidson battled Andrews in the first set of action. That was followed by Bishop McGuinness vs. High Point Christian Academy and Thomasville vs. Oak Grove in the second set, and High Point Central vs. Wheatmore in the nightcap that ended at the Enterprise’s deadline.
RATLEY RUNS
Andrews’ offense looked out of sorts in the first quarter against East Davidson but quarterback Timothy Ratley helped take care of that in the second half.
Ratley, who rolled for an 80-yard run against High Point Christian on Wednesday, burned the Golden Eagles for a 39-yard score on an option play and then threw a touchdown pass on the final play of the second half as the Red Raiders prevailed 18-6.
Marques Johnson accounted for the other with a 20-yard run after Ratley gained 20 yards.
NO SURPRISES FOR LEDFORD
Ledford’s offense was much as expected as it featured the throwing of Nate Carr and the running of Alex Sanford in a 24-21 win over Randleman.
Carr set the tone for the Panthers by hitting Ethan Hairston on a 40-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game and completing a 35-yard swing pass to Sanford in setting up a field goal on their second possession.
Ledford, however, had trouble containing Randleman’s passing game as the Tigers completed scoring strikes of about 25 and 30 yards in taking a 14-10 lead early in the second half.
Carr then engineered a scoring drive on the Panthers possession of the period that ended with Sanford’s 12-yard TD run. Ledford scored what proved to be the deciding score on a drive that featured the running of Quentin Green and ended in Green’s 6-yard run.
REASON TO BE PROUD
High Point Christian Coach Ryan Rocha knew that he had to make sure his team didn’t continue to be down after coming up short against Andrews in Wednesday’s scrimmage.
The Cougars weren’t. They struck for big plays and topped Bishop McGuinness, 28-12.
HPCA tallied on its first two possessions, Garrett Weldner broke free on a 32-yard touchdown run to end the first one, and Mack Johnson caught a 34-yard touchdown pass on the second.
Bishop ran the ball well at times, keyed by the play of quarterback Jamison Graves, who scored from about 7 yards out at the end of the first half and cut through the Cougar defense on a 16-yard score at the start of the second.
Bishop had trouble moving the ball after that, but HPCA didn’t. Isaiah Quick threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Benny Limbacher and Weldner added a long TD run.
QUICK START
East Davidson got out to a fast start in its spread offense, scoring on a handful of plays on its first possession.
Quarterback Brogan Hill ran about 35 yards to the Red Raider 2 on the third play of the scrimmage and scored shortly after.
Mistakes hurt the Golden Eagles after that. A fumble inside the 25 ended their second possession and a big gain inside the 15 ended with a fumble on the next.
Head coach Vance Hanner then gave most of the second half reps to backup quarterback Logan Irwin trying to emphasize the passing attack.
NO OFFENSE
Oak Grove and Thomasville both struggled on offense as the Grizzlies produced the only score, that on a field goal.
Oak Grove moved the ball at times but wasn’t sharp and was plagued by penalties, one a holding call that negated a touchdown pass in the second half.
Thomasville showed that its offense is still a work in progress in the wake of losing quarterback C.J. Dickerson to a knee injury
