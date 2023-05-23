By ENTERPRISE STAFF
SAN FRANCISCO — Rookie catcher Patrick Bailey hit his first big league home run during the San Francisco Giants’ 7-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park.
Bailey — who starred at Wesleyan Christian, where he helped the Trojans win state titles in 2016 and 2017, and N.C. State — hit a solo homer to left field in the second inning that tied the game. It was projected at 423 feet according to Statcast. He added a squeeze bunt in the sixth that padded the Giants’ lead.
“It was crazy,” Bailey told MLB.com. “To be able to kind of get all the milestones out in a weekend and just kind of settle in is pretty cool.”
Bailey, who was the 13th pick in the 2020 draft, made his major league debut Friday and got his first start Saturday, tallying his first hit on a single to right in the eighth. He began the season in Double-A Richmond before being promoted to Triple-A Sacramento — playing just 14 games before being called up to the majors.
NCISAA TRACK CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION III
HICKORY — Westchester Country Day tallied two seventh-place team finishes to highlight the NCISAA Division III track and field championships Friday and Saturday at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
The Wildcats totaled 46 points in the boys score and 45 points in the girls score. Burlington Christian won the boys title with 75 and Trinity Academy of Raleigh won the girls title with 84 points.
Connor Apple won the boys pole vault with a mark of 12-0 and Medera Patron won the girls 300 hurdles in 50.16 seconds.
Also posting top-five finishes for the Wildcats were: Claire Neal (fifth — girls 100, 12.83), Cruz Hesling (second — boys 3200, 10:03.29), Cleveland Armentrout (second — boys 100, 11.14; second — boys 200, 22.82), Ali Schwartz (fourth — girls 1600, 5:30.16; second — girls 800, 2:28.33) and Daniel Volynets (fourth — boys 1600, 4:47.74), as well as the girls 4x800 (third — 10:38.25), girls 4x400 (second — 4:25.43) and boys 4x400 (third — 3:35.33) relays.
DIVISION II
LEWISVILLE — High Point Christian finished with a trio of top-five finishes during the NCISAA Division II track and field championships Friday and Saturday at Forsyth Country Day.
Zoie Hembree was second in the girls pole vault with a height of 10-0, followed by Grayson Hepner in third at 9-6. The boys 4x100 relay also took second in a time of 45.08 seconds.
HPCA finished 14th in the boys score with 17 points and 12th in the girls score with 14 points. Coastal Christian won both team titles — totaling 153.5 points in the boys score and 104 points in the girls score.
DIVISION I
CONCORD — Wesleyan Christian totaled five top-five finishes — including a win by Yolanda Calhoun — to highlight the NCISAA Division I track and field championships Friday and Saturday at Cannon School.
Yolanda Calhoun won the girls 100 meter dash in 55.97 seconds, plus finished second in the girls 200 in 26.21 seconds. Donovan Calhoun was second in the boys 100 in 10.60 seconds and third in the boys 200 in 21.53 seconds. Abbie Merhoff was third in the girls shot put with a mark of 33-7.25.
Wesleyan finished 13th in the boys standings with 14 points and 10th in the girls standings with 31 points. Providence Day won the boys title with 151 points while Charlotte Country Day won the girls title with 160 points.
ROSTERS SET FOR TRIAD PREP ALL-STAR BASEBALL GAME
THOMASVILLE — The rosters have been set for Thursday’s Triad Prep All-Star Classic hosted by the HiToms at Finch Field.
Representing Guilford and Randolph counties are: High Point Christian’s Trace Aufderhar, Yates Sikes and Dylan Story; Northwest Guilford’s Sylas Boris, Owen Simmons and Bristol Carter; Dudley’s Nigel Robinson and Shannon Edwards; Trinity’s Cade Hill and Jack Little; Southeast Guilford’s Cohen Harris, Luke Kelly, Maddux Long, Myles Odom and Luke Knape; Randleman’s Austin Lemons and Hunter Atkins; Wesleyan Christian’s Will Papciak; and Southwest Guilford’s Wyatt Stanley and Tyler Shafer.
Southeast Guilford’s Charlie Gamble, Grimsley’s Bret Garrett and Randleman’s Jake Smith will coach the Guil-Rand All-Stars.
Representing Davidson and Forsyth counties are: West Forsyth’s Harrison Lewis; R.J. Reynolds’ Conner Frail; Glenn’s Peyton Kowalski; East Forsyth’s Braxton Stewart, Joshua Herbert and Hudson Morgan; North Davidson’s Alex Naylor, Ethan Snyder and Carter Benson; Oak Grove’s Jarred Lindholm, Ethan Yarbrough and Brayden Bowman; Central Davidson’s Caden Poole; Walkertown’s Bryson Millner; Ledford’s Devin Villaman and Bryce England; Reagan’s Levi Strahm, Noah Quarless and Aidan Cluskey.
Reagan’s Andrew McAllister, West Forsyth’s Brad Bullard, North Davidson’s Matt Griffin and Reagan’s Gary Nail will coach the For-Dav All-Stars.
Game time is 6 p.m. and tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
