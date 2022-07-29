GREENSBORO — Wake Forest University alumnus Will Zalatoris, currently No. 2 in the DP World Tour standings, No. 9 in FedExCup points and No. 13 in the Official World Golf Rankings, will play in next week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, the tournament announced Friday.
Zalatoris is still seeking his first win but lost the PGA Championship in a playoff, also finished second in the U.S. Open and the Farmers Insurance Open, tied for fifth in the WGC Match Play and tied for sixth in the Masters.
Ninth in the current FedExCup standings, Zalatoris would earn a $1.1 million bonus through the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 at the end of the regular season. Should he win the Wyndham Championship, he could move up to sixth and increase his post-season bonus by $600,000.
A native of San Francisco now living in Dallas, Zalatoris will make his third Wyndham Championship appearance after playing his first two on sponsor’s exemptions.
The tournament also announced Joohyung (Tom) Kim, Chris Gotterup, Cole Hammer and Jason Dufner will play next week’s Wyndham Championship on sponsor’s exemptions joining Trent Phillips and Rafa Cabrera Bello.
FOREST CITY – The HiToms defeated the Forest City Owls 6-2 in Coastal Plain League baseball Thursday at Forest City’s McNair Field.
Eli Weisner had two hits, including a double, and an RBI while Cam Brantley had a solo home run to lead High Point-Thomasville (22-24 overall, 10-12 second half), which stayed in reach of a potential wild-card berth into the CPL playoffs.
Cort Maynard also had a hit and an RBI while Jose Vargas added an RBI as the HiToms scored five runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to lead 6-1.
Matthew Little got the pitching win, striking out four while walking none in seven innings. Ethan Snyder and Paddy McGonigal each added a solid inning in relief.
