JEFFERSON — Walker Isley broke a tie with High Point native Davis Womble on the final hole and captured the 72-hole North Carolina Amateur that ended Sunday at Jefferson Landing Golf Club.
Oak Island resident Isley shot 64-71-74-72 for a 281 total. He held the lead after 36 holes and was tied for the top spot after 54 with Samuel Mace of Connelly Springs.
Womble began the final round two strokes out of the lead. He led briefly on the back 9, lost it with a double-bogey and then moved into a tie with a birdie on No. 16 while Isley shot par.
On the final hole, Isley hit his approach shot within two feet of the hole and made birdie to win. Womble (71-73-67-72) settled for bogey and finished in a tie for second at 283 with Sam Davidson of Asheboro (68-72-74-69).
Mace carded a final round 75 and slipped to fourth at even-par 284.
Chris Cassetta of High Point carded a final round 72 and finished in a tie for 26th at 297. Sam Terry of High Point tied for 44th at 303 and Oak Grove standout Aidan Wilson tied for 52nd at 306.
HITOMS LOSE TWO OF THREE OVER WEEKEND
BOONE — The HiToms got revenge against Martinsville before taking losses against Holly Springs and Boone over the weekend.
High Point-Thomasville, coming off a close loss Thursday, defeated the Mustangs 6-5 on Friday in Martinsville but lost 17-7 against the Salamanders on Saturday at Finch FIeld and 13-3 against the Bigfoots on Sunday in Boone.
The HiToms are now 5-7 in Coastal Plain League summer collegiate baseball.
On Friday, JD Suarez had two hits, including a home run, to lead High Point-Thomasville, while Will Verdung, Jake Koonin and Dylan Lewis, who doubled, each had a hit and an RBI. Merritt Beeker struck out nine in five innings in the win.
On Saturday, former Wesleyan Christian standout Jacob Cozart had a home run and two RBIs while Suarez had two hits, including a home run, and Bo Davidson also homered. Brady Garcia took the loss in two innings.
On Sunday, Kane Kepley had a hit and two RBIs. Ryan White took the loss in 1 1/3 innings.
POST 87 DOWNS FOOTHILLS
KING — High Point Post 87 defeated Foothills Post 123 7-2 in American Legion Area III North baseball Friday at West Stokes.
Mack Johnson and Evan Goodwin each had two hits and two RBIs for the HiToms (4-3 overall, 2-0 conference), who led 6-0 through five. Tanner Royals, who drove in one, and Devin Villaman also had two hits apiece while Cadin Irving had a hit and two RBIs as Post 87 tallied 13 hits for the game.
Royals earned the win on the mound for High Point, which lost a nonconference game at Rowan on Saturday. He struck out seven while allowing just two hits and one walk in six innings. Trace Aufderhar pitched a four-batter seventh to finish off the victory.
HUSHPUPPIES TAKE TWO LOSSES
PINEHURST — The High Point Hushpuppies lost 10-0 against the Sandhills Bogeys in Old North State League baseball Sunday at Sandhills Community College.
High Point, which also lost 9-0 against the Sanford Spinners on Saturday at Ed Price Field, dipped to 6-10 with its fifth consecutive loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.