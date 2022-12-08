WINSTON-SALEM — Area athletes won 10 events to highlight Tuesday’s Southwest Guilford Invitational No. 1 indoor track meet at JDL Fast Track.
Winners on the girls side were: Southwest Guilford’s Aniya Harris, Southern Guilford’s Tianna Spinks and Elizabeth Deen, and High Point Christian’s Zoie Hembree.
Winners on the boys side were: Andrews’ Correy McManus and the boys 4x200 relay, Southwest Guilford’s Christian Parker, and Ragsdale’s Harrison Howard and Kyle Leuangpaseuth.
BASKETBALL ANDREWS GIRLS, PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
GREENSBORO — Andrews raced past host Piedmont Classical 64-31 in nonconference girls basketball Tuesday. The Lady Raiders, who led 16-5 through one quarter and 37-11 at halftime, improved to 3-1 overall.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN — High Point Central lost 66-18 against Southeast Guilford in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Southeast. In the girls game, Central lost 60-5. Both Bison teams dropped to 0-6.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, COVENANT DAY
MATTHEWS — Wesleyan Christian topped Covenant Day 56-31 in girls basketball Tuesday at Covenant Day.
Sarah Chrapliwy scored 14 points to lead the Trojans (4-5), who outscored the Lions 22-3 in the third after leading 19-17 at halftime. Ashley Browned chipped in 12 points, and Taylor Hawley added 10 points.
In the boys game, Wesleyan lost 50-45 to dip to 2-7. Trenton Jackson scored 18 points for the Trojans (2-7), who trailed 24-15 at halftime. Stephen Jackson followed with eight points.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT — Greensboro Day topped Westchester Country Day 51-19 in PTAC boys basketball Tuesday at Westchester.
Jalen Umstead scored 11 points for the Wildcats (2-4), while Josh Bayne scored six points.
In the girls game, Westchester fell 56-7 to move to 3-2.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON
DAVIDSON — Bishop McGuinness beat Community School of Davidson 48-34 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at CSD.
Jamison Graves scored 19 points while John Campbell had 12 points for the Villains (3-0), who led 24-15 at halftime and closed the game on a 10-2 run. Andrew Scharge added eight points.
In the girls game, Bishop rolled to a 74-28 win to improve to 3-0. Adelaide Jernigan scored 22 points, including 20 in the first half, while Tate Chappell added 12 points and all 14 players scored for the Villains, who led 49-12 at halftime.
TRINITY, EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Trinity defeated East Davidson 75-41 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at East. Dominic Payne scored 32 points for the Bulldogs (7-1). Dylan Hodges added 15 points, followed by Brandon Campbell with 11 points and Jacob Hodges with eight points.
LEDFORD, WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO — Ledford cruised past West Davidson 52-28 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at West Davidson. The Panthers improved to 3-2. In the girls game, Ledford rolled to a 49-13 win. Devon DeLellis scored 15 points to lead the Panthers (4-1), who led 30-4 at halftime. Morgan Harrison added 13 points, while Aaliyah Townes had eight points.
RAGSDALE, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO — Ragsdale edged host Asheboro 68-66 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday. The Tigers improved to 4-1. In the girls game, Ragsdale won 63-53 to improve to 2-2. Mya Patrick scored 16 points while Ja’Maya Boddie added 11 points.
SWIMMING AT SALEM ACADEMY
WINSTON-SALEM — Westchester Country Day posted five top-five finishes to highlight Tuesday’s swim meet hosted by Salem Academy.
Forsyth Country Day won the girls team score with 244 points and the boys team score with 203.50. Westchester was sixth in the girls team total with 48 and fourth in the boys team total with 48.
Finishing in the top five for the Wildcats were: Ben Hunsberger, Mallory Atkinson and Davis Williams, as well as the girls 200 medley relay.
