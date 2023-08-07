PHILADELPHIA – Weston Wilson is on the verge of making his major league debut.
Wilson, a High Point native who starred at Wesleyan Christian, has been called up by the Philadelphia Phillies after outfielder Brandon Marsh suffered a knee injury during Saturday’s game against Kansas City.
Philadelphia will host the Washington Nationals for a four-game series starting tonight.
In one season in the Phillies organization, he has batted .260 with 94 hits, 25 home runs and 69 RBIs, plus 23 stolen bases, in 100 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He signed with Philadelphia as a free agent in the offseason.
He spent six seasons previously in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, spending the last two seasons with Triple-A Nashville. In total, he’s played 706 games with 642 hits, 97 home runs and 372 RBIs in the minor leagues.
Wilson, who was drafted out of Clemson in the 2016 draft, will be the second former Wesleyan standout to make his major league debut this season – joining Patrick Bailey of the San Francisco Giants.
HITOMS FINISH OFF SEASON
FOREST CITY – The HiToms closed out their season with a 10-3 victory over the Forest City Owls in Coastal Plain League baseball Saturday at Forest City.
Josh Caron had four hits – including a home run and two doubles – and four RBIs to lead High Point-Thomasville (16-29 overall, 8-15 second half), who totaled 15 hits for the game.
Former High Point Christian standout Noah Hill added three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Austin Dearing also had three hits, including a double. Garrett Fisher tacked on a home run and two RBIs.
Scott Meitzler got the win in his only game of the season, striking out 11 in 8 1/3 innings.
SILVER HARE WINS IN NASHVILLE
NASHVILLE, TENN. – Connor Zilisch and High Point-based Silver Hare Racing hit a winning note in Music City on Saturday.
For the second time this season on a street course, Zilisch started last and drove all the way to the front. He was put at the back for the start when his qualifying time was disallowed because of a carburetor restrictor-plate violation.
Zilisch, in SIlver Hare’s No. 7 Camaro took the lead in the 31st lap and pulled away for the rest of the 38-lap race, winning by 3.07 seconds on a 2.17-mile circuit that included city streets and a portion of a parking lot at the Tennessee Titans football stadium.
The victory was the third this season for Zilisch, who recently turned 17. He won on a street circuit in Detroit after his qualifying time was disallowed.
“I was having radio issues pretty much the whole race, so I didn’t know how long we had, what place I was in at almost any point in the race until toward the end, when my radio came back,” Zilisch said. “That’s when I realized that I had a good shot at this and I’ve just got to have good, clean restarts and hopefully have some green-flag runs so I could get by some of these guys.”
Thad Moffitt of Trinity finished eighth and Zilisch’s teammate Ben Maier was ninth.
MOSACK PLACES THIRD IN ARCA
BROOKLYN, Mich. — High Point University graduate Connor Mosack lost the lead during a late restart and finished third in the Henry Ford Health 200 ARCA race that went into overtime Friday at Michigan International Speedway.
Mosack, who started from the pole, regained the lead when Andres Peres de Lara began having mechanical issues in the closing laps of regulation. Peres de Lara’s engine failed shortly after that, resulting in a caution and a restart for the last of the event’s 100 laps of regulation.
Mosack, lined up at the head of the right lane for the double-file restart, was pushed out of the lead by Kris Wright when the green flag was waved, starting a wreck that resulted in another caution and an overtime.
Mosack was in the third-row for the ensuing restart. He was in third place by the time he reached Turn Two of the two-mile track. His rally stalled at that point and he crossed the line behind Jesse Love and Gus Dean as they finished in single-file order.
Mosack crashed in Saturday’s Xfinity race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.