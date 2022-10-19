WALLBURG – Westchester Country Day captured the PTAC team and individual championship titles Tuesday at Meadowlands Golf Club.
Madi Dial shot a 41 to lead the Wildcats and won the conference player of the year. Maggie O’Keefe, who had a 46, and Mary Frances Collins, who had a 50, were also all-conference.
Westchester totaled a 137 team score, beating out Greensboro Day and Forsyth Country Day, which each shot 140. High Point Christian finished with a 148.
Ashley Limbacher fired a 42 for the Cougars, followed by Taylor Collins with a 51 and Juliana Curione with a 55.
The state championships will be Monday at Bryan Park’s Players Course.
1A/2A CENTRAL REGIONAL
MONROE – Bishop McGuinness finished third in Tuesday’s NCHSAA 1A/2A Central regional at Stonebridge Golf Club.
Eliza Ofsanko shot a 98 to lead the Villains, who advanced to next week’s state championship. Emery Grunwald followed with a 106 and Maddie Kunkle with a 112.
Providence Grove, led by medalist Caroline Wright with a 75, won with a 281 team total. Union Academy was second with a 303, while Bishop was third with a 316.
The 1A/2A state championship will be Monday and Tuesday at Foxfire’s Red course
VOLLEYBALL
E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
THOMASVILLE — Second-seeded East Davidson swept third-seeded Salisbury 31-29, 25-22, 25-17 in a Central Carolina Conference semifinal match Tuesday at East.
Leaders for East were Lyndsay Reid (10 kills, 17 digs, and four aces), Emma Anderson (six kills, nine digs, and five aces), Kaitlyn Wallace with (six kills, nine digs and 10 assists), Kara Mahan (13 assists and 10 digs), Kela Rich (13 digs) and Lindsay Cook with (13 digs).
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, ATKINS
HIGH POINT – Second-seeded High Point Central cruised past sixth-seeded Atkins 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 on Tuesday at Central in the semifinals of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament.
Emma Marion had six kills, three digs and three aces for the Bison (15-8). Aubrey Evans, Ava Burton and Emma Burks each added four kills. Leah Ellerby also had three aces, while Evans had three blocks and Burton had three assists.
OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
MIDWAY – Top-seeded Oak Grove topped fourth-seeded Asheboro 25-15, 25-20, 14-25, 25-22 in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference tournament Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Ciara Major had 13 kills and three blocks while Georgia Barnett had 12 kills and four blocks for the Grizzlies (15-8). Olivia Dixon added 20 digs while Tatum Tesh had 41 assists.
LEDFORD, NORTH DAVIDSON
MIDWAY – Second-seeded Ledford swept third-seeded North Davidson 25-21, 25-11, 25-17 in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference tournament Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Khyra Barber had 18 kills for the Panthers (12-7). Lily Peele added 12 kills and five aces, while Alex Graham had nine kills and five blocks, and Jayda Stone had 31 digs and three aces. Sanna Simpson chipped in 12 digs, while Kensie Price had 42 assists.
BISHOP, MILLENNIUM
MOUNT AIRY — Bishop McGuinness defeated Millennium Charter 25-17, 25-13, 25-8 in Northwest Piedmont 1A semifinal match Tuesday at tournament host Millennium.
Standouts for the Villains (19-5) included Chrisbel Alcantara (10 kills), Jeanna Hauk (31 assists, two aces, nine digs), and Emma Briody (26 digs, two aces and three assists).
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, CAROLINA DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day swept Carolina 25-17, 25-16, 25-10 on Tuesday at Westchester in the first round of the NCISAA 2A volleyball playoffs.
The Wildcats improved to 8-9 overall and will visit Hickory Christian in the second round tonight.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE LATIN
CHARLOTTE – Wesleyan Christian fell 23-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-11 against Charlotte Latin on Tuesday at Latin in the opening round of the NCISAA 4A volleyball playoffs.
The Trojans concluded their season with a 3-13 record.
GIRLS TENNIS
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, HICKORY CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day defeated Hickory Christian 5-3 on Tuesday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts in the first round of the NCISAA 2A girls tennis playoffs.
The Wildcats improved to 4-11 and will visit third-seeded Gaston Day in the second round Thursday.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, GRACE-RALEIGH
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian beat Grace Christian-Raleigh 5-0 on Tuesday at Oak Hollow Tennis Center in the opening round of the NCISAA 3A girls tennis playoffs.
The Cougars improved to 5-8 and will travel to fifth-seeded St. David’s in the second round Tuesday.
CROSS-COUNTRY
CCC CHAMPIONSHIP
DENTON – East Davidson raced to the girls individual and team titles to highlight Tuesday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference championship at Denton Farm Park.
Fatima Cepeda won the girls race in 19 minutes, 48.47 seconds to lead the Golden Eagles, who placed seven runners in the top 11 – including the top four.
Grace Prevette (second, 19:55.75), Erin Gardner (third, 20:31.38), Avery Tysinger (fourth, 21:18.01), Mackenzi Cribb (sixth, 22:11.06), Madyson York (seventh, 22:12.11) and Lauren Tippett (11th, 23:51.74) also posted strong finishes for East.
The Golden Eagles posted a team score of 16 – outpacing West Davidson with 44.
In the boys race, Caleb Machorro (fourth, 17:19.53), Owen Crum (fifth, 17:24.06), Matt McLean (seventh, 17:34.52) and Dallas Salter (ninth, 17:54.86) finished in the top 10 for East. South Davidson’s Ethan Byerly won with a 16:49.71.
South Davidson, which took the top three spots, won the team total with 22 points, followed by East with 36 in the four-team field.
PTAC CHAMPIONSHIP
PLEASANT GARDEN – Five area runners finished in the top 25 during Tuesday’s PTAC championship at Hagan Stone Park.
High Point Christian’s Cole Johnson finished fourth in 17:26.71 while Westchester Country Day’s Christian Smith was 14th in 18:42.22 in the boys race. Westchester’s Ali Schwartz was fourth in 19:57.46 and teammate Addy Grace Winstead was 18th in 23:39.84, while HPCA’s Morgan Hartman was 13th in 22:48.73 in the girls race.
HPCA was fifth with 113 in the boys team total, which Forsyth Country Day won with 24. Westchester was fourth with 93 and HPCA was fifth with 134 in the girls team total, which Greensboro Day won with 33.
Greensboro Day’s Sterling Sharpe won the boys race in 16:29.19, while Calvary Day’s Anna Edwards won the girls race in 18:56.62.
BOYS SOCCER
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, THALES-ROLESVILLE
ROLESVILLE – High Point Christian toppled eighth-seeded Thales Academy-Rolesville 5-1 on Tuesday at Thales-Rolesville in the first round of the NCISAA 3A boys soccer playoffs.
The Cougars improved to 7-13 overall and will visit Coastal Christian in the second round tonight.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, DUDLEY
HIGH POINT — High Point Central defeated visiting Dudley 1-0 in Mid-State 3A boys soccer action on Tuesday.
Thin Ngwe scored for the Bison, who improved to 6-3-1 in the MSC and 8-10-1 overall.
BISHOP, NC LEADERSHIP
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness scored a goal in each half and turned back N.C. Leadership Academy 2-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A action on Tuesday.
Ethan Connor scored two goals for Villains, who improved to 7-0 in the conference and 11-4-3 overall. Chris Campbell and Patrick Duggan each had an assist. Asael Guzman (three saves) and Luke Andress (one save) split in goal.
SW GUILFORD, PAGE
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford and visiting Page played to a 1-1 tie in a Metro 4A boys soccer match Tuesday.
Kendall Ingram scored for the Cowboys, who improved to 7-3-1 in the conference and 11-7-1 overall. David Merced played in goal.
RAGSDALE, N. GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Northern Guilford topped host Ragsdale 5-1 in Metro 4A boys soccer action Tuesday. The Nighthawks led 2-0 at halftime.
The Tigers fell to 9-10 overall and 1-10 in the conference.
AMATEUR GOLF
CAROLINAS SENIOR WOMEN’S AMATEUR
ROARING GAP — Bonnie Montgomery of Jamestown finished third in Carolinas Division at the 36-hole Carolinas Senior Women’s amateur that ended Tuesday.
Montgomery shot 78-81 at Highland Meadows Country Clubs for a 15-over 159 total, six shots behind winner Tammy Johnson of Taylorsville.
The Carolinas Division played a shorter yardage than the Championship Division won by Kathy Hartwiger of Pinehurst. She shot 72-70 —142 and finished two strokes ahead of Garner’s Pat Brogden.
Sook Hee Yang of Jamestwon tied for 12th and Katherine DeVore of High Point finished 29th.
