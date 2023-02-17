DURHAM – Westchester Country Day topped Carolina Friends 68-51 on Thursday at Carolina Friends in the second round of the NCISAA 2A boys basketball tournament.

Zane Dinkins scored 23 points to lead the Wildcats (9-14), who beat Neuse Christian 74-37 in the first round Tuesday. Josh Bayne added 20 points while MJ Edwards followed with 13 points.

