DURHAM – Westchester Country Day topped Carolina Friends 68-51 on Thursday at Carolina Friends in the second round of the NCISAA 2A boys basketball tournament.
Zane Dinkins scored 23 points to lead the Wildcats (9-14), who beat Neuse Christian 74-37 in the first round Tuesday. Josh Bayne added 20 points while MJ Edwards followed with 13 points.
Westchester advanced to the third round against second-seeded Wayne Country Day today in Goldsboro.
THOMASVILLE BOYS, NORTH ROWAN
LEXINGTON – Second-seeded Thomasville defeated third-seeded North Rowan 78-60 in the semifinals of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball tournament Thursday at Lexington.
The Bulldogs improved to 22-4 and advanced to the championship against top-seeded Salisbury.
LEDFORD BOYS, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Second-seeded Ledford lost to third-seeded Central Davidson 73-41 in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball tournament Thursday at Ledford.
The Panthers dropped to 13-11.
LEDFORD GIRLS, NORTH DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Second-seeded Ledford fell 45-42 against third-seeded North Davidson in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls basketball tournament Thursday at Ledford.
Aramy Grier scored 11 points for the Panthers (19-5), who were tied 22-22 at halftime and led 33-31 at the end of the third. Sophie Wheat added 10 points, while Aaliyah Townes had six points.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD BOYS, ATKINS
GUILFORD COUNTY – Top-seeded Southern beat fifth-seeded Atkins 58-37 on Thursday at Southern in the semifinals of the Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball tournament.
Jamias Ferere scored 17 points for the Storm (22-4), who advanced to face second-seeded Smith in the championship. Jucqarie Love followed with 12 points, while Nick Blackston added six points.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD BOYS, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Fourth-seeded Southwest Guilford lost 68-46 against top-seeded Grimsley on Thursday at Grimsley in the semifinals of the Metro 4A Conference boys basketball tournament.
The Cowboys dipped to 17-8.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD GIRLS, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Third-seeded Southwest Guilford fell 48-41 against second-seeded Northwest Guilford on Thursday at Northwest in the semifinals of the Metro 4A Conference girls basketball tournament.
The Cowgirls moved to 15-11.
