TRINITY – Wheatmore defeated Eastern Randolph in PAC 1A/2A wrestling Thursday at Wheatmore.
Winning for the Warriors were: Landon McMahan (106 pounds, dec 9-4), Trey Swaney (132, fall 0:52), Spencer Moore (138, fall 2:26), Levi Johnson (145, fall 1:17), TJ Bates (160, forfeit), Dominic Hittepole (170, forfeit), Zechariah Starweather (182, dec 8-4), Noah Browning (195, forfeit) and Renato Barron (220, fall 0:53).
ASHEBORO – Trinity fell 56-17 against Uwharrie Charter in PAC 1A/2A wrestling Thursday at Uwharrie Charter.
Winning for the Bulldogs were: Gavin Hardister (195 pounds, fall 2:25), Joey Smith (220, fall 2:02) and Spencer May (120, fall 0:58).
KING – TW Andrews topped Reidsville 42-30 during Thursday’s wrestling match hosted by West Stokes.
Winning for the Red Raiders were: Elida Sosa (120 pounds, forfeit), Ta”Shaun Smith (138, fall), Mitchell Jenkins (152, forfeit), Daniel Patrick (160, fall), Alec McDougald (170, fall), Chandler Isaac (220, forfeit) and Khadafi Millner (285, fall).
AT FORSYTH CO. SERIES NO. 1
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn posted a pair of top-five finishes to highlight Thursday’s Forsyth County Series No. 1 meet at JDL Fast Track.
Jahnaul Ritzie won the boys shot put with a mark of 48-09.00 while William Murphy took third place in the boys long jump with a mark of 20-02.00.
