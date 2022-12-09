TRINITY – Wheatmore defeated Eastern Randolph in PAC 1A/2A wrestling Thursday at Wheatmore.

Winning for the Warriors were: Landon McMahan (106 pounds, dec 9-4), Trey Swaney (132, fall 0:52), Spencer Moore (138, fall 2:26), Levi Johnson (145, fall 1:17), TJ Bates (160, forfeit), Dominic Hittepole (170, forfeit), Zechariah Starweather (182, dec 8-4), Noah Browning (195, forfeit) and Renato Barron (220, fall 0:53).

