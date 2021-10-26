TRINITY — Wheatmore soccer edged Uwharrie Charter 2-1 in a Piedmont Athletic 2A/1A match at Wheatmore.
Jaguar Williams and Sawyet St.Clair scored goals for the Warriors. Williams and Ryan Baynard had assists. Nick Galloway grabbed six saves.
Wheatmore improves to 8-8 and at 7-4 is fourth in the conference with a match remaining tonight at home against Providence Grove. Uwharrie Charter dropped to 9-3-1 and is third in the conference at 8-2-1.
MORE SOCCER
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN — Trinity defeated host Randleman 4-1 in a Piedmont Athletic 2A/1A match on Monday.
Trinity is 11-6 overall 8-3 in the PAC. The Bulldogs end the regular-season tonight at home against Eastern Randolph. Randleman drops to 4-12-1 and at 4-6-1 is assured of finishing fifth in the league.
MONTGOMERY CENTRAL, OAK GROVE
TROY — Montgomery Central blanked visiting Oak Grove in a Mid-Piedmont 3A match Monday.
Oak Grove dropped to 4-11-2, 2-6-1 while Montgomery Central improved to 7-6-1, 4-5.
E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO — East Davidson battled West Davidson to a 2-2 tie in Central Carolina 1A/2A action at West on Monday.
West Davidson, which had clinched second in the conference, slipped to 16-2-1 and 7-2-1 in the CCC. East Davidson, 11-5-1 overall, finishes third at 5-4-1.
BISHOP, BETHANY
SUMMERFIELD — Bishop McGuinness defeated host Bethany Charter 4-1 in a Northwest Piedmont 1A match on Monday.
Bioshop improved to 5-12-2 and 3-3-2 in the league. Bethany falls to 7-11, 2-7.
