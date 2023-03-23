TRINITY — Wheatmore crushed Eastern Randolph 12-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Wednesday at Wheatmore.
With their 33rd straight win, the Warriors moved past Hough’s second-place mark of 32 in a row set in 2012-13 and now they only trail Union Academy’s mark of 48 straight set in 2018-21.
Summer Bowman had three goals and four assists to lead Wheatmore (8-0). Ellie Garrison added four goals and an assist, while Rashiya Raiford also had two goals. Alby Pulaski, Izabella Ringley and Shea Driggers each had a goal, while Natalie Bowman had two assists. Lucy Lockwood got the shutout in goal.
BASEBALL WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, PROVIDENCE DAY
CHARLOTTE — Wesleyan Christian beat Providence Day 10-2 in baseball Wednesday at Providence Day.
Grayson McDonald had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI for the Trojans (4-1). Will Papciak also had three hits and an RBI. Hudson Lance added two hits and two RBIs, while Sawyer Black had a home run and three RBIs.
Lance got the win on the mound, striking out eight in five innings.
GLENN, UNION PINES
CAMERON — Glenn topped Union Pines 6-3 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Union Pines.
Peyton Kowalski homered twice and drove in three runs to lead the Bobcats (6-3). Craig McGhee added two hits, including a double, while Brayden Winters had a hit and two RBIs. Logan Stump got the pitching win, striking out five in five innings. Tyler Smith got the save.
SOFTBALL SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN — Southwest Guilford defeated Southeast Guilford 11-6 in Metro 4A Conference softball Wednesday at Southeast. The Cowgirls improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
LEDFORD, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN — Ledford rolled past Randleman 10-3 in nonconference softball Wednesday at Randleman.
Karleigh Newsome, Lily Moser, Alex Graham and Hailey Hoots each had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers (5-2). Ava Francis added a hit and two RBIs. Hoots and Ivye Francis each had a triple while Newsome had a double.
Grace Henry got the pitching win in 4 2/3 innings, followed by Emma Tesh, who allowed just one hit and one walk in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
TRACK AT BISHOP McGUINNESS
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness won the boys team score and totaled nine first-place finishes to highlight Monday’s three-team meet at Bishop.
Bishop won the boys score with 49 points, ahead of Carver (41) and Winston-Salem Prep (28). Winston-Salem Prep won the girls score with 36, edging Bishop with 34.
Winning events for the Villains were: Arrington Culbertson (boys 800, 2:16.59), Alessandro Lopez-Morales (boys 1600, 5:14.89), Isabella Ross (girls high jump, 4-10), Mary Rashford (girls long jump, 14-0), Grace Harriman (girls discus, 94-11; girls shot put, 29-5) and Charlie Wolschon (boys shot put, 39-3), as well as the boys 4x400 relay (4:32.08) and boys 4x800 (11:23.53).
BOYS GOLF AT BERMUDA RUN WEST
BERMUDA RUN — High Point Christian tied for third in a six-team PTAC match WEdnesday at Bermuda Run West.
Cameron Crumpler fired a 33 to lead the Cougars, who were also highlighted by Ryan Tuttle with a 39 and Carter Medlin with a 39. Jackson Hedrick shot a 39 to lead Westchester, which also got counting scores from Mac Timberlake (46), Adam Martin (50) and Gram Tucker (54).
HPCA also defeated Westchester Country Day 175-199 on Tuesday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course. Jace Harris shot a 42 for the Cougars, while Crumpler had a 43, Medlin had a 44 and Tuttle had a 46. Hedrick led the Wildcats with a 46, followed by Tucker (50), Martin (51) and Thomas Brinson (52).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL DAVIDSON-DAVIE, MACOMB
DANVILLE, Ill. — Top-seeded Davidson-Davie Community College lost 66-63 against eighth-seeded Macomb in the NJCAA D2 men’s basketball championship quarterfinals Wednesday in Mary Miller Gymnasium.
The Storm (33-1) will play today in the consolation round against either Danville Area Community College or Waubonsee Community College.
