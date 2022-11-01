TRINITY — Second-seeded Wheatmore topped No. 31 Monroe 5-2 on Monday at Wheatmore in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys soccer playoffs.
Anakin Leister and Riley Queen each had two goals and one assist to lead the Warriors (19-0-4), who led 1-0 at halftime. Collin Burgess added a goal and two assists, while Hayden Hemming and Ryan Baynard each had an assist.
Nick Galloway made 15 saves in goal for Wheatmore, which will host either No. 15 Patton or No. 18 West Caldwell in the second round Tuesday.
TRINITY — Twelfth-seeded Trinity lost 3-0 against 21st-seeded Brevard on Monday at Trinity in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys soccer playoffs.
The Bulldogs finished their season with a 15-5-2 overall record.
CONCORD — Oak Grove, seeded No. 27, fell 6-0 against sixth-seeded Concord on Monday at Concord in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West boys soccer playoffs.
Noah Van Newkirk had 10 saves for the Grizzlies, who concluded their season with an 8-13-2 overall record.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC
CHARLOTTE — Southwest Guilford, the No. 19 seed, lost 4-1 against 14th-seeded Charlotte Catholic on Monday at Charlotte Catholic in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A West boys soccer playoffs.
The Cowboys finished their season with a 14-8-1 overall record.
