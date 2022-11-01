TRINITY — Second-seeded Wheatmore topped No. 31 Monroe 5-2 on Monday at Wheatmore in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys soccer playoffs.

Anakin Leister and Riley Queen each had two goals and one assist to lead the Warriors (19-0-4), who led 1-0 at halftime. Collin Burgess added a goal and two assists, while Hayden Hemming and Ryan Baynard each had an assist.

