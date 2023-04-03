TRINITY — Wheatmore rolled past Gray Stone Day 9-0 in nonconference girls soccer Friday at Wheatmore.

Ellie Garrison had three goals and two assists to lead the Warriors (11-0). Summer Bowman added three goals and one assist, while Mikalah Walls had three goals as well. Izabella Ringley had two assists and Natalie Bowman had one. Lucy Lockwood made two saves in goal.

Trending Videos