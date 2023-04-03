TRINITY — Wheatmore rolled past Gray Stone Day 9-0 in nonconference girls soccer Friday at Wheatmore.
Ellie Garrison had three goals and two assists to lead the Warriors (11-0). Summer Bowman added three goals and one assist, while Mikalah Walls had three goals as well. Izabella Ringley had two assists and Natalie Bowman had one. Lucy Lockwood made two saves in goal.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness downed Cornerstone Charter 3-1 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Friday at Cornerstone.
Justine Grimsley had two goals and an assist to lead the Villains (8-3 overall, 1-0 conference). Laney Heafner added a goal while Eliza Ofsanko had an assist. Hannah Reaves made two saves in goal.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, PAGE
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford beat Page 8-3 in Metro 4A Conference softball Friday at Page. The Cowgirls improved to 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON — Oak Grove defeated Central Davidson 8-5 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Friday at Central Davidson.
Carly White, Alissa Russ and Allie Johnston each had two hits for the Grizzlies (10-3 overall, 5-0 conference), who maintained their lead atop the MPC standings while the Spartans dipped a half-game behind second-place North Davidson.
Isabelle Lawrence and Ayla Sneed each had a double while Chloe Watkins, Johnston, Lawrence and Lexi Weisner each had an RBI. Russ earned the pitching win.
BASEBALL
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian won 13-2 in five innings against Calvary Day in PTAC baseball Friday at Oak View Baptist Church.
Yates Sikes had two home runs and three RBIs to lead the Cougars (). Jake Dunlap added three hits, including a double, while Owen Smith homered and had three RBIs. Trace Aufderhar and Evan Goodwin each had a double.
Aufderhar got the pitching win, striking out eight in four innings.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN
SWANNANOA — Wesleyan Christian beat Asheville Christian 9-4 in baseball Friday at Asheville Christian.
Hudson Lance had a hit and three RBIs for the Trojans. Grayson McDonald added a double and two RBIs, while Christian Walker homered and Sawyer Black doubled in a run. Sam Cozart got the pitching win, striking out six in five innings.
On Saturday, Wesleyan lost 14-4 in six innings against host Christ School. Black had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Trojans (7-2). Lance had two RBIs, while Nick Papciak, Thompson Holloway and Walker each had a double. Lance struck out five in four innings.
EAST DAVIDSON, NORTH ROWAN
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson rolled past North Rowan 21-2 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Friday at East. The Golden Eagles improved to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY — Ledford won 10-0 in five innings against Montgomery Central in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Friday at Montgomery Central.
Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead the Panthers (12-1 overall, 4-0 conference). Gabe Barker added a double and two RBIs, while Angel Pichardo also doubled. Wilmer Martinez chipped in two hits and an RBI.
Barker also got the pitching win, striking out eight in four innings. Dawson Yokley added a perfect fifth, striking out two. Neither pitcher allowed a hit or a walk and combined they faced just one more than the minimum.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale edged Grimsley 8-7 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Friday at First National Bank Field.
Jaxson Davis had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Tigers (). Chase Miller also had three hits and an RBI, while Dillon Bullard had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Cole Moebius had two hits and two RBIs, Josh Medlin doubled and Braden Bradford drove in four runs.
Davis, earning the win, struck out five in two innings of relief of Owen Robinson, who struck out nine in five innings.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, SMITH
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford beat Smith 11-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Friday at Smith. The Storm improved to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the conference.
