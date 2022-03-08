TRINITY – Wheatmore raced past High Point Central 9-0 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Wheatmore.
Kara Comer scored four goals to lead the Warriors (3-0), who ended the match at halftime via the mercy rule. Ellie Garrison added two goals and an assist, while Haley Vazquez, Natalie Bowman and Racheal Pierce each had one goal.
The Bison moved to 0-2.
LEDFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
WALLBURG – Ledford tied Providence Grove 1-1 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Ledford.
The Panthers moved to 1-1-1.
BOYS GOLF
AT JAMESTOWN PARK
JAMESTOWN – Southwest Guilford defeated rival Ragsdale 166-198 in boys golf Monday at Jamestown Park.
Brandon Gold and Victor Tretiakov each shot a 40 to lead the Cowboys, followed by Luke Woehr with a 42 and Jordan Draper with a 44.
Darren Lee shot a 47 for the Tigers, while Wrenn Gardner added a 49 trailed by Finch Jones and Michael Gaines each with a 51.
AT SAPONA
LEXINGTON – East Davidson took third during Monday’s five-team Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys golf match at Sapona.
West Davidson was first at 153, followed by Salisbury (166), East (201), South Davidson (261) and Lexington (274).
Brady King shot a 46 to lead the Golden Eagles, while Jake Marsee had a 47, Phoenix Barrett had a 50, and Ethan Campbell-Young had a 58.
West’s Calvin Hawkins shot a 37 to earn medalist.
AT LEXINGTON GC
LEXINGTON – Ledford was second and Oak Grove was third during Monday’s six-team Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys match at Lexington Golf Club.
Central Davidson won at 166, followed by Ledford at 186 and Oak Grove at 189. Asheboro (195), North Davidson (199) and Montgomery Central (241) rounded out the field.
Tanner Walters shot a 45 to lead the Panthers, while Zack Robertson had a 46, Javon Comer had a 47 and Adam Spangle had a 48.
Central Davidson’s Garrett Bowers shot a 37 to earn medalist.
BASEBALL
OAK GROVE, PINECREST
SOUTHERN PINES – Oak Grove edged Pinecrest 3-2 in nonconference baseball Monday at Pinecrest.
The Grizzlies improved to 3-0.
THOMASVILLE, NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
THOMASVILLE – NC Leadership Academy defeated Thomasville 20-10 in a weather-shortened nonconference baseball game Monday at Finch Field.
Jaylen Henry had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (0-3), who scored at least three runs in each of the first three innings as Thomasville tallied nine hits for the game.
Matthew Bankhead and Charles Norman, who doubled, each had a hit and two RBIs while Janhri Luckey, who also doubled, and Elliott Graham, who had two doubles, each had two hits and one RBI.
Reece Payne took the loss on the mound, as Henry and Norman each pitched an inning as well. The game was stopped after the fourth inning.
WESLEYAN, CALVARY, PPD
HIGH POINT — A broken water line drenched part of Wesleyan’s field and brought postponement of the Trojans game with Calvary Day on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian swept Calvary Day 9-0 in boys tennis Monday at Wesleyan.
Logan Prillaman, Duncan Bell, Harrison Marx-Ascencios, John Wagner, Ben McCain and Henry Henning won in singles for the Trojans (3-1). Prillaman/Bell, Marx-Ascencios/Wagner and Jaden Difoggio/Matthew Casteen won in doubles.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness topped Cornerstone Charter 5-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys tennis Monday at Fourth of July Park.
Luca Pestana, Joshua Hanflink, Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill and Karsten Palmer won in singles for the Villains (2-1 overall, 1-0 conference).
LEDFORD, OAK GROVE
WALLBURG – Ledford defeated Oak Grove 7-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Monday at Ledford.
Logan Thoma, Josh Gross, Cooper Reich and Brennen Norton won in singles for the Panthers (2-1 overall, 1-1 conference), while Rafal Kostraba/Thoma, Gross/Norton and Reich/Zane Stowe won in doubles.
Cole Overton and Aiden Fleming won in singles for the Grizzlies (1-2, 1-2).
THOMASVILLE, WEST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – West Davidson won 8-1 against Thomasville in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Monday at Thomasville.
Juan Avila and Jonathan Rodriguez teamed to win at No. 1 doubles for the Bulldogs (0-2).
SOFTBALL
TW ANDREWS, NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
HIGH POINT – NC Leadership Academy defeated host TW Andrews 21-1 in nonconference softball Monday.
It was the first game of the season for the Lady Raiders.
OAK GROVE, EAST FORSYTH
MIDWAY – Oak Grove beat East Forsyth 7-2 in nonconference softball Monday at Oak Grove.
Carly White had two hits and two RBIs while Ella Butcher doubled and had three RBIs to lead the Grizzlies, who scored six straight runs over the fourth and fifth before the game was stopped. Shae Grainger also had two hits.
Alissa Russ got the win in the circle, striking out four while allowing three hits and two hits in four innings. Mary Peyton Hodge struck out two in one inning.
Oak Grove improved to 2-2 in defeating the Eagles – last year’s 4A finalists.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, WEST FORSYTH
CLEMMONS – Bishop McGuinness beat West Forsyth 10-6 in nonconference boys lacrosse Monday at West Forsyth.
Frankie Cetrone had four goals and one assist for the Villains (4-0). Tanner Cave added three goals, while Matthew Cetrone had one goal and two assists, and Andrew Gaylor and John Miller each had one goal.
Michael D’ambrosio made eight saves in goal.
In the girls game, West Forsyth won 15-0. The Villains moved to 1-2.
RAGSDALE, NORTHERN GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale lost 21-0 against Northern Guilford in nonconference boys lacrosse Monday at Ragsdale.
In the girls match, Northern won 19-5.
It was the first match of the season for both Ragsdale teams.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER
HP CHRISTIAN, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian lost 5-1 against Caldwell in middle school girls soccer Monday at Correll-Morris Field.
Dallas Davis scored for the Cougars. HPCA also lost 4-1 against visiting Burlington Christian on Friday. Kayden Walker scored for the Cougars in that match.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian defeated Calvary Day 3-0 in middle school girls soccer Monday at Wesleyan.
Ava Peele scored twice while Madison Talbert scored once for the Trojans (3-0). Peele and Kyla Denton each had an assist.
