THOMASVILLE — Ellie Garrison scored four goals and Wheatmore stopped East Davidson 9-0 in a nonconference match Monday at East.
Natalie Bowman netted three goals and Kara Cromer had two for the Warriors. Rachael Pierce dished an assist and Victoria Lowe made four saves in goal.
Wheatmore improved to 4-0 while East dropped to 1-2.
LEDFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — Providence Grove scored twice in the second half and defeated visiting Ledford 3-1 in a nonconference match.
Both teams scored once in the first half. Ledford dropped to 2-2-1.
WESTCHESTER, SALEM BAPTIST
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day blanked Salem Baptist 9-0 in a nonconference match Monday at Westchester.
The Wildcats improved to 2-0.
RAGSDALE, C. DAVIDSON
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale raced past Central Davidson 8-0 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Ragsdale.
Kyli Switalski scored three goals to lead the Tigers (4-1), who led 3-0 at halftime. Izzy Gudino added two goals while McKenzie Akbari had one goal and one assist.
Nikola Jorgic and Kendall Jackson each had a goal, while Aleesia Ambrosio had two assists and Madison Salthouse had one assist. Peyton Cornelison made two saves in goal.
SOFTBALL
LEDFORD, REAGAN
WALLBURG — Ledford scored eight runs in the fifth to break open a close game and defeated Reagan 12-5 in nonconference action at Reagan on Monday.
The Panther (5-0) led just 4-3 before its huge inning. Sophie Wheat went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored for Ledford. Ivye Francis was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Averee Atkins was 2 for 3 with a double and a RBI.
Sophie Conger was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and a RBI. Madison Wall was 2 for 4 with a run and a RBI. Maggie Hughes was 2 for 3 with a run scored, and Zalma Ontiveros was 1 for 4 with a double, a run and a RBI.
Grace Henry pitched in relief of Ivye Francis and got the win.
GLENN, WALKERTOWN
KERNERSVILLE — Walkertown took advantage of nine Glenn errors and won 9-0 in a nonconference game Monday at Glenn.
The Ladycats dropped to 2-3 while Walkertown went to 6-0.
S. GUILFORD, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford fell 1-0 against Cornerstone Charter in nonconference softball Monday at Southern.
The Storm, who totaled four hits, moved to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
BASEBALL
WESTCHESTER, SALEM BAPTIST
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day rolled to a 20-0 nonconference victory in five innings over visiting Salem Baptist on Monday.
Bryce Hooker and Josh Hammond each homered to lead the Wildcats (4-0). Hooker finished with six RBIs, while Carson Daniel, who tripled, had four and Josh Hammond had three. Caleb Hammond had three hits, including two doubles, and Trey Johnson doubled twice as well.
Daniel got the complete-game win on the mound, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out eight.
GOLF
AT JAMESTOWN PARK
JAMESTOWN — Jack Boyer of Ragsdale tied for medalist honors in the first Metro 4A conference match of the season Monday.
Boyer and Charlie Pate of Page each shot par 36 at Jamestown Park.
Southwest Guilford finished fifth and Ragsdale was sixth. Brandon Gold and Nate Rathjen led the Cowboys to a 166 total with a pair of 41s. Victor Tretiakov, Jordan Draper and Luke Woehr each carded 42.
The Tigers posted 182. Their counting scorers in addition to Boyer were Jay Stiefel (45), Darren Lee (50) and Michael Gaines (51).
Page won at 148 and edged runner-up Northern Guilford by a shot. Grimslaey was third at 156, followed by Northwest (158), Southwest, Ragsdale and Southeast Guilford (206).
AT OAK VALLEY
ADVANCE — Riggs Handy shot 38 to lead Bishop McGuinness in a tri-match with R.J. Reynolds and Reagan.
Reynolds’ Gold team won with a 141 followed by the Demons’ Black team at 152. Reagan’s Silver team was third at 155 and its Silver team next at 167. Bishop’s A team was fifth at 168 and the B team sixth at 203.
Other counting scorers for the Bishop AA team were William Grissom (40), Sam Sherrill (44) and Ted Williams (46).
AT ASHEBORO MUNICIPAL
ASHEBORO – Oak Grove took first with a 157 in Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference golf match at Asheboro Municipal Golf Course.
Cayden Bryner shot a 33 to lead the Grizzlies, followed by Trey Benson with a 36 and William Makenzie with a 39.
AT GILLESPIE GC
GREENSBORO – High Point Central was second during Monday’s Mid-State 3A Conference match at Gillespie Golf Course.
Rockingham County was first at 166, followed by Central at 171, Atkins at 254 and Dudley at 265.
Davis DeLille shot a 36 to lead the Bison and earn medalist honors. Ian White added a 44, while Hunter Busic had a 45 and Riley Johnson had a 46.
TENNIS
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MILLENNIUM CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness swept Millennium Charter 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A play Monday.
Singles winners for the Villains were Luca Pestana, Joshua Hanflink. Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Connor Whalen and Jake Whalen. The Bishop teams of Pestana/Hackman and Sturgill/Connor Whalen won the two doubles matches played and the Villains won the other by default.
HP CENTRAL, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM – Atkins defeated visiting High Point Central 9-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys tennis Monday.
The Bison moved to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
HIGH POINT – Grimsley topped Southwest Guilford 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Southwest.
Tim Vo and Mason Drabik teamed to win at No. 2 doubles for the Cowboys (2-3 overall, 1-3 conference).
E. DAVIDSON, S. DAVIDSON
DENTON – South Davidson edged East Davidson 5-4 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Monday at South Davidson.
Colby Bennett and Gage Blackburn won in singles for the Golden Eagles (0-3 overall, 0-3 conference).
LEDFORD, N. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Ledford fell 6-3 against North Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Monday at Ledford.
Rafal Kostraba and Logan Thoma won in singles for the Panthers (3-2 overall, 2-2 conference). Kostraba and Thoma teamed to win at No. 1 doubles.
OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Oak Grove lost 7-2 against Central Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Monday at Central Davidson.
The Grizzlies moved to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Northwest Guilford swept Ragsdale 9-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Northwest Guilford.
The Tigers dropped to 0-4 both overall and in the conference.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS GIRLS, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN – Bishop McGuinness fell 17-12 against Reagan in nonconference girls lacrosse Monday at Reagan.
Kate Denne had seven goals and two assists to lead the Villains (1-3), who trailed 8-6 at halftime. Ella Suire added four goals, while Addison Vitola scored one.
