HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian beat Charlotte Country Day 3-1 in a battle of NCISAA boys soccer powers Friday at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.
Jake Chilton, Eli Pome and Patrick Hissim each scored for the Trojans, ranked No. 62 nationally, No. 13 in the state and No. 1 among NCISAA 4A teams by MaxPreps. Sean Jacobs, Ethan Jamroz and Hissim each had an assist.
Wesleyan improved to 12-1, while Buccaneers, No. 77 nationally, No. 16 in the state and No. 3 in the NCISAA 4A, dipped to 10-3.
WESTCHESTER CD, DAVIDSON DAY
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day defeated Davidson Day 2-1 in a meeting of NCISAA boys soccer powers Friday at Westchester’s Kennedy Field.
Ben Van Dessel and Bo Brigman each scored for the Wildcats (7-0), who trailed midway through the first half but took a 2-1 lead into halftime after a free kick by Van Dessel and a penalty kick by Brigman.
Nolan Patterson made 15 saves in goal for Westchester, ranked No. 3 among NCISAA 2A teams while Davidson Day (8-3-1) is ranked No. 2.
LEDFORD, FORBUSH
EAST BEND – Ledford equaled Forbush in a scoreless tie Friday in nonconference boys soccer at Forbush.
The Panthers moved to 5-3-2 overall.
FOOTBALL
TW ANDREWS, REIDSVILLE
REIDSVILLE – State power Reidsville raced past TW Andrews 48-0 in Mid-State 2A Conference football Friday at Reidsville.
The Red Raiders, who trailed 34-0 at halftime, dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
HP CENTRAL, DUDLEY
HIGH POINT – State power Dudley cruised by High Point Central 49-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference football Friday at AJ Simeon Stadium.
Zion McCoy ran 13 times for 56 yards to lead the Bison (0-4 overall, 0-1 conference).
BISHOP, COMM. SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON
DAVIDSON – Bishop McGuinness fell 68-21 against host Community School of Davidson in Conference A 1A/2A football Friday.
The Villains, who trailed 48-14 at halftime, dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson rolled past Lexington in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference football Friday at East.
The Golden Eagles, who led 14-0 at halftime, improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
GLENN, PARKLAND
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn defeated Parkland 38-8 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference football Friday at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
The Bobcats improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, WEST STANLY
MIDWAY – Oak Grove topped West Stanly 24-12 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference football Friday at Oak Grove.
Isaiah McGuffin scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Grizzlies (5-0), who led 17-6 at halftime. Karson Williams also scored on a pass from Connor Creech, and Aiden Daugherty kicked a field goal.
RAGSDALE, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale edged Northern Guilford 38-37 in Metro 4A Conference football Friday at Northern.
Devin Hackstall scored on a 4-yard run inside the final minute to cap a 76-yard drive that pulled the Tigers, who trailed 37-23 heading to the fourth, within one. Then Hackstall found Chance Pickard on the 2-point pass to pull ahead.
Hackstall also completed two touchdown throws to Deshawn Cuyler, while Fabian Diggs had a rushing touchdown for Ragsdale (1-3 overall, 1-0 conference), which led 20-0 in the first and 23-15 at halftime. Eleazer Holebrook returned a fumble recovery 95 yards for a touchdown.
S. GUILFORD, ROCKINGHAM CO.
WENTWORTH – Southern Guilford beat Rockingham County 33-25 in Mid-State 3A Conference football Friday at Rockingham County.
The Storm improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, SALISBURY
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville lost 35-12 against Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference football Friday at Cushwa Stadium.
The Bulldogs dipped to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
TRINITY, CARRBORO
CARRBORO – Trinity topped Carrboro 18-13 in nonconference football Friday at Carrboro.
The Bulldogs trailed 13-6 at halftime and the margin held into the fourth quarter. Trinity scored on a run to pull within one with three minutes left but missed on the 2-point attempt.
The Bulldogs got a stop and a punt, setting up a passing touchdown with under a minute left to surge ahead. Trinity improved to 4-1 overall.
WHEATMORE, ASHEBORO
TRINITY – Wheatmore fell 18-13 against Asheboro in nonconference football Friday at Wheatmore.
The Warriors dropped to 1-4 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS
BISHOP, CALVARY DAY
CLEMMONS – Bishop McGuinness swept past Calvary Day 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Friday at Tanglewood Park.
No. 1 Izzy Ross (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Nina Holton (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Adelaide Jernigan (6-0, 6-1), No. 4 Sarah Pulliam (6-4, 4-6, 10-3), No. 5 Kate Dennen (6-4, 3-6, 10-3) and No. 6 Lily Winters (6-1, 6-3) won in singles. No. 1 Ross/Holton (8-4), No. 2 Jernigan/Pulliam (8-2) and No. 3 Dennen/Winters (8-2) won in doubles.
Bishop improved to 9-1 overall.
CROSS-COUNTRY
HARE & HOUNDS INVITE
CHARLOTTE – Westchester Country Day’s Cruz Hesling posted a top-5 finish in the boys race while Ali Schwartz was inside the top 35 in the girls race for the top division of the Hare & Hounds Invitational on Saturday at McAlpine Park.
Cruz finished fourth in the boys race in a time of 15:45.4, while Schwartz was 34th in the girls race in 20:08.4. Cruz and Schwartz were the lone area runners competing in the Championship division.
In the Invitational division, Oak Grove placed four in the top 100 for an eighth-place finish in the boys team total. Bishop McGuinness’ Arrington Culbertson (24th, 17:33.8) was the top area finisher in the boys race, while . Southwest Guilford’s Isabel Davis (18th, 21:13.1) was the top area finisher in the girls race.
Also placing in the top 50 were: Oak Grove’s Hunter Creech (32nd, 17:39.0) and Bishop’s Alessandro Lopez-Morales (47th, 18:02.4) for the boys, as well as Bishop’s Claire Sullivan (31st, 21:27.4).
In the Open division, High Point Blaze’s Judah Weesner (third, 17:57) and Wesleyan Christian’s Jones Barber (fourth, 17:58.0) led area runners in the boys race, while Oak Grove’s Chloe Koper (12th, 22:35.0) was the top time among area girls.
Also finishing in the top 50 were: High Point Blaze’s Micah Sanchez (ninth, 18:29.5) for the boys; and Oak Grove’s Rachel Vannoy (23rd, 23:32.6), Katherine Lockamy (25th, 23:39.2) and Natalia Everhart (26th, 23:42.3), Wesleyan’s Jenna Griffin (33rd, 23:58.4) and Bishop’s Sofia Fohn (47th, 24:37.1).
Oak Grove was eighth in the boys Invitational standings with 329 points, while Bishop was 27th with 730. Bishop was 19th in the girls Invitational standings with 530 points. Oak Grove was 19th in the boys Open standings with 549 points, and Wesleyan was 27th with 761. Oak Grove was third in the girls Open standings with 126 points, while Wesleyan was 14th with 434.
