HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day beat Carolina Friends 3-0 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Westchester’s Kennedy Field.
Will Rives scored all three goals for the Wildcats (5-0). Ben Van Dessel, Beck Wilson and Harriss Covington each had an assist. Nolan Patterson earned the shutout in goal with three saves.
RAGSDALE, HP CENTRAL
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale defeated High Point Central 1-0 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Ragsdale.
McCade Moody scored in the first half for the Tigers, while Jairo Ledezma made one save.
Ragsdale improved to 8-0 overall, while the Bison dipped to 2-6.
E. DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson beat Lexington 6-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles, who led 3-1 at halftime, improved to 3-2-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, SALISBURY
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville lost 9-0 against Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Wednesday at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs dropped to 0-4-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
GIRLS TENNIS
SW GUILFORD, HP CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford swept crosstown rival High Point Central 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Wednesday at Central.
Audrey Serb (6-0, 6-0), Anna McGinnis (6-0, 6-1), Jada Speight (6-1, 6-0), Caroline Church (6-0, 6-0), Tamara Davis (6-0, 6-0) and Keri McFeeley (6-0, 6-1) won in singles. McGinnis/Lauren Harris (8-1), Rachael Dee/Betsy Chen (8-0) and Bella Johnson/Caroline Christman (8-2) won in doubles.
The Cowgirls improved to 6-3 overall while the Bison dipped to 3-5.
GLENN, PARKLAND
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn topped host Parkland 4-1 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys soccer Wednesday.
Alexander Sotelo, Alessandro Mendoza-Ortiz and Angelo Bacho each scored for the Bobcats (4-2-2 overall, 1-0 conference). Cruz Arellanes added an assist. Alexiz Memije made five saves in goal.
OAK GROVE, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Oak Grove fell 1-0 against Randleman in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Randleman.
Noah Van Newkirk made three saves in goal for the Grizzlies (2-5-1).
VOLLEYBALL
RAGSDALE, HP CENTRAL
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale topped High Point Central 26-24, 25-10, 25-22 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 4-4 overall while the Bison dropped to 3-4.
WESTCHESTER CD, TRINITY OF D/CH
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day swept Trinity School of Durham/Chapel Hill 25-12, 25-21, 25-15 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Westchester.
Lauren Cockrum had 10 kills for the Wildcats (4-2). Ava Klein added four kills and three blocks, while Brooklyn Vogler had seven kills, and Nati Roberts chipped in strong play during the final two sets.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NCLA
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness rolled past NC Leadership Academy 25-17, 25-12, 26-24 in Northwest Piedmont 1A/2A Conference volleyball Wednesday in Bishop’s Krispy Kreme Center.
Karstin Workman had 11 kills and two blocks for the Villains (5-4 overall, 2-0 conference). Olivia Moreau added seven kills and two blocks while Chrisbel Alcantara had four kills and nine digs.
Finley Miller chipped in four kills, Jeanna Hauk had 22 assists, six aces and 10 digs, and Emma Briody had seven digs and two aces.
In the JV match, Bishop won 25-20, 25-17 to improve to 4-3 and 2-0.
E. DAVIDSON, N. ROWAN
SPENCER – East Davidson topped North Rowan 25-8, 25-8, 25-13 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Wednesday at North Rowan.
Lyndsay Reid had 15 kills and seven digs for the Golden Eagles (8-2 overall, 2-0 conference). Kaitlyn Wallace had 10 assists and four aces, while Emma Anderson had 12 digs, Kara Mahan had 16 assists.
GLENN, N. FORSYTH
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn swept North Forsyth 25-18, 25-15, 25-19 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at North Forsyth.
The Ladycats improved to 5-5 overall.
LEDFORD, C. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Ledford swept Central Davidson 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Wednesday at Ledford.
Kyhra Barber had nine kills for the Panthers (5-2 overall, 1-0 conference). Alex Graham had eight kills and 10 blocks, while Lily Peele each had eight kills. Kensie Price had 32 assists and six aces, Sanna Simpson had 11 digs, and Jayda Stone had eight digs.
TRINITY, S. GUILFORD
TRINITY – Trinity topped Southern Guilford 25-15, 25-11, 25-12 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Trinity.
Kaitlyn McCoy had 13 kills and seven digs for the Bulldogs. Sarabeth Johnson had 10 kills and five aces, Karrington Batten had 10 kills, Faith Powell had seven digs and five aces, and Madison Burgiss had 24 assists.
Trinity improved to 7-3 overall while Southern Guilford dipped to 3-6.
GIRLS GOLF
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG – Oak Grove took second place in a three-team girls golf Wednesday at Meadowlands Golf Club.
Northwest Guilford, led by Leah Edwards with a 32, won with a 112. Oak Grove followed with 121, while Ledford had a 180.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, HP CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian topped High Point Christian 6-4 in middle school boys soccer Wednesday at Wesleyan.
Eli Moore scored twice for HPCA, while AJ Bartmess and Cal Persiani each had one goal. Sammy Walls and Ray Cheng each had an assist.
