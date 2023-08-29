WINSTON-SALEM – Westchester Country Day raced past Salem Baptist 9-0 in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Salem Baptist.
Ben Van Dessel and Joseph Brinson each scored two goals for the Wildcats (4-0). Coleman Schwartz, Zayne WIlliamson, Brooks Covington, Ben Covington and Will Rives each scored one goal.
Ben Covington tallied three assists, Elliott Smith had two, and Van Dessel, Schwartz, Chase Hesling and Caleb Winston each had one. Nolan Patterson and Preston Kendrick combined for the shutout in goal.
EAST DAVIDSON, WHEATMORE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson and Wheatmore played to a 3-3 draw in nonconference boys soccer Monday at Brown Middle.
Hayden Hemming scored twice while Kooper Grant scored once for the Warriors. Preston Jones made five saves in goal.
Wheatmore moved to 1-1-1 while the Golden Eagles moved to 0-3-2.
RAGSDALE, PARKLAND
WINSTON-SALEM – Ragsdale defeated host Parkland 7-2 in nonconference boys soccer Monday.
Josue Abarca scored two goals for the Tigers (4-1-1). Owen Justice added a goal and two assists while Jackson Harland had one goal and one assist. Landon Brewer, Aidyn Suarez and Joseph Ambrosio each scored one goal, while Edan Lam, Hart Adams and Tyler Hill each had one assist. Jairo Ledezma got the win in goal.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
GREENSBORO – Cornerstone Charter edged Southwest Guilford 25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 25-27, 15-10 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Cornerstone. The Cowgirls dipped to 3-2 overall.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, SALEM BAPTIST
WINSTON-SALEM – Westchester Country Day swept Salem Baptist 25-17, 25-16 and 25-14 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Salem Baptist.
Emilie Carey had seven kills and three aces and Lauren Cockrum had seven kills and two blocks for the Wildcats (2-2). Ava Klein had six kills and one block, while Emory Smith had three kills, four digs and seven aces.
Covington Hauser had three kills, three aces and 19 assists, Emma Hunsberger added eight aces and five assists, EB McEnaney had seven aces, and Cassie Woodall had 15 digs and an ace.
OAK GROVE, WEST DAVIDSON
MIDWAY – Oak Grove topped West Davidson 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-9 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Oak Grove.
Ciara Major had 18 kills while Emma Sechrist had 13 and Georgia Barnett had 11 for the Grizzlies (4-3). Olivia Dixon had 29 digs and five aces, while Kaden Arnold had three blocks. Savannah Tiller added 23 digs, and Tatum Tesh had 31 assists.
RAGSDALE, SOUTHERN GUILFORD
GUILFORD COUNTY – Ragsdale defeated Southern Guilford 25-13, 17-25, 25-12, 25-12 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Southern. The Tigers improved to 5-0 while the Storm dropped to 0-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford fell 6-3 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Monday at Southwest.
Bella Johnson (7-5, 6-4) won in singles for the Cowgirls, who moved to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Anna McGinnis/Evelyn McKnight (8-6) and Rachael Dee/Caroline Church (8-3) won in doubles.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO – High Point Christian lost 7-2 against host Caldwell in PTAC girls tennis Monday.
Samreen Kaur (6-0, 6-0) and Julia Mathews (6-0, 6-0) won in singles for the Cougars (0-3 overall, 0-1 conference).
EAST DAVIDSON, NORTH ROWAN
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson topped North Rowan 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls tennis Monday at Brown Middle.
Nikki Beal (6-0, 6-0), Adriana Dubon (6-1, 6-0), Emily Greene (6-0, 6-3), Ariana Jordan (6-2, 6-3), Allie Ingram (6-2, 6-1) and Kya Harrah (6-0, 6-0) won in singles for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the CCC.
Beal/Dubon (8-0), Greene/Ingram (8-2) and Jordan/Harrah (8-2) won in doubles.
GIRLS GOLF
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG – Oak Grove took second and Ledford was third in Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls golf match at Meadowlands.
Central Davidson was first with a 140, followed by Oak Grove at 152 and Ledford at 158. North Davidson (170) and Asheboro (171) rounded out the field.
Addison Sage shot a 42 for the Panthers.
HPU SPORTS
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
CHARLOTTE — High Point University women’s soccer goalkeeper Ellyn Casto and volleyball outside hitter Dylan Maberry were among those who won Player of the Week honors from the Big South Conference, the league announced Tuesday.
Casto, who had two clean sheets as the Panthers defeated UNC Greensboro 1-0 and tied Appalachian State 1-0 in her second and third starts, was named the women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week.
The transfer from San Diego State had seven saves against the Spartans and four against the Mountaineers.
Maberry, the volleyball Preseason Player of the Year, started all three matches and 13 sets this past weekend for HPU at the JMU Invitational. She totaled 57 kills, averaging 4.38 kills per set, putting down a season-high 22 against Ohio, just one kill shy from tying her career-high 23 back in 2021. Dominating on the attack in all three sets, she also contributed four service aces and nine blocks. She scooped 26 digs and had a .927 reception percentage.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
HIGH POINT — Skylar McArthur, a former player at Canisius and former member of the Canadian National Team, has been added to the High Point University women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant who will work with the defense and goalies.
In five seasons at Canisius, McArthur played each season while starting every game (32) as a senior and fifth-year player. She led her team in points (50), goals (45) and draw controls (50) in her final season.
