HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day beat Greenfield 3-0 in a meeting of boys soccer powers Friday evening at Westchester's Kennedy Field.
Bo Brigman, Ben Van Dessel and Will Rives each scored for the Wildcats (3-0), who won the 2020 2A state title while the Knights reached the 2021 1A state final.
Van Dessel, Harriss Covington and Zayne Williamson each had an assist. Nolan Patterson made seven saves in goal for Westchester, which plays Monday at The Burlington School.
HP CHRISTIAN, HICKORY GROVE
CHARLOTTE — High Point Christian rolled past Hickory Grove 6-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Hickory Grove.
Jace Harris had two goals for the Cougars (2-3), who outshot Hickory Grove 10-2 for the match. Owen Justice, Matthew Cheng, Mason Mosier and Gerald Fisher each had one goal, while Brady Hepner, Reid Stainback and Justice each had an assist.
Connor Bullard (two saves) and Eli Carlson (one save) split time in goal.
BISHOP, GRAY STONE DAY
MISENHEIMER — Bishop McGuinness lost 4-0 against Gray Stone Day in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Gray Stone Day.
Luke Andress made four saves while West Graham had five saves in goal for the Villains (3-3).
VOLLEYBALL WHEATMORE, C. DAVIDSON
TRINITY — Wheatmore defeated Central Davidson 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 18-25, 15-12 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Wheatmore.
Taylor Richardson had 15 kills and eight digs to lead the Warriors (3-3). Haley Greene added 19 assists and six digs, while Lanie McMahan had 17 assists, eight digs and six aces.
In the JV match, Wheatmore lost 26-24, 25-14 to dip to 1-5.
E. DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson fell 25-12, 26-24, 25-19 against Providence Grove in nonconference volleyball Thursday at East.
Lyndsay Reid had 12 kills and 18 digs to lead the Golden Eagles (5-1). Emma Anderson had eight kills, while Kaitlyn Wallace had 13 assists and seven digs, and Kara Mahan had 11 assists, two aces and five digs.
ANDREWS, DUDLEY
HIGH POINT — Andrews lost 3-0 against Dudley in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Andrews. The Red Raiders dropped to 1-4.
TRINITY, HP CENTRAL
HIGH POINT — Trinity defeated High Point Central 25-13, 25-10, 25-19 in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Central.
Kaitlyn McCoy had 12 kills and nine digs for the Bulldogs (5-1). Karrington Batten had seven kills while Sarabeth Johnson added six kills and eight aces. Madison Burgiss had 21 assists.
HP CHRISTIAN, HICKORY GROVE
CHARLOTTE — High Point Christian lost 25-19, 27-29, 19-25, 25-19, 15-11 against Hickory Grove in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Hickory Grove.
The Cougars dipped to 2-6 overall.
BISHOP, ENO RIVER
HILLSBOROUGH — Bishop McGuinness fell 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22 against Eno River in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Eno River.
The Villains dropped to 1-3 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS WESTCHESTER CD, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day defeated Burlington Christian 5-4 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts.
Natalie Chrisman, Ashlyn Rives and Lizzie Marsh won in singles for the Wildcats, while Helen Clodfelter/Marsh and Rives/Morgan Elliott won in doubles.
GIRLS GOLF AT OAK HOLLOW
HIGH POINT — Bishop McGuinness posted a team score of 144 to win Thursday’s nonconference match against Ledford and High Point Central at Oak Hollow Golf Course.
Maddie Kunkle, a freshman, posted a score of 42 to lead the Villains.
AT OAK VALLEY
ADVANCE — Oak Grove defeated Davie County 135-158 in nonconference girls golf Thursday at Oak Valley Golf Club.
CROSS-COUNTRY AT IVEY REDMON
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness won both individual titles and posted a pair of top-four team finishes to highlight Thursday’s Northwest Invitational at Ivey Redmon.
Bishop’s Arrington Culbertson won the boys race in 18:35.40 while Claire Sullivan won the girls race in 22:27.93. Alessandro Lopez-Morales was also second in the boys race in 18:35.40.
Atkins won the boys team total with 49 points, ahead of second-place Cornerstone Charter with 63. Bishop was third in the nine-team field with 69 points. South Iredell won the girls team total with 39 points, ahead of Atkins with 53 points. Bishop was fourth among six teams with 71 points.
JV FOOTBALL LEDFORD, W. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Ledford edged West Davidson 19-16 in JV football Thursday at Ledford.
Talan Beam had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown to open the scoring for the Panthers. Brayden Varner added a 70-yard touchdown run to give Ledford a 13-0 lead into halftime.
After the Dragons answered with a pair of touchdowns to lead 14-13, Daylen McClendon scored on an 8-yard run to give the Panthers a 19-14 lead. And Ledford held on after West Davidson scored a safety for the final margin.
