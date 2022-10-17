HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day edged rival Caldwell 1-0 in PTAC boys soccer Friday night at Westchester.

Ben Van Dessel scored a second-half goal for the Wildcats (11-3 overall, 5-3 conference), who were keyed by seniors Bo Brigman, Cleveland Armentrout and Quinto Keomalaythong. Nolan Patterson made seven saves in goal.

