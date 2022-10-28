PLEASANT GARDEN — Westchester Country Day’s Cruz Hesling capped his high school cross-country career with another state title during Friday’s NCISAA 2A boys championship at Hagan Stone Park.

Hesling, overcoming an injury that sidelined him the last few events of the season, broke free from the crowd over the last half of the race and finished the 5K course in 16 minutes, 28.20 seconds — 10 seconds clear of second place.

Trending Videos