PLEASANT GARDEN — Westchester Country Day’s Cruz Hesling capped his high school cross-country career with another state title during Friday’s NCISAA 2A boys championship at Hagan Stone Park.
Hesling, overcoming an injury that sidelined him the last few events of the season, broke free from the crowd over the last half of the race and finished the 5K course in 16 minutes, 28.20 seconds — 10 seconds clear of second place.
“It feels good,” he said with a smile. “It feels good — I don’t know what else to say.”
Hesling also won last year’s 2A title at Olsen Park in Wilmington after taking second place in the state meet in 2020 at McAlpine Park in Charlotte.
In the girls race, Westchester’s Ali Schwartz took fifth place in 19:55.01 — her third straight top-five finish in the state meet. She also finished third last year at Olsen Park and fifth in 2020 at McAlpine Park.
Also finishing in the top 50 were: Westchester’s Christian Smith (34th, 19:15.37) for the boys and Addy Grace Winstead (35th, 23:08.32) for the girls; as well as, in the 3A, High Point Christian’s Cole Johnson (13th, 17:03.62) for the boys and Morgan Hartman (46th, 22:40.30) for the girls; and, in the 4A, Wesleyan Christian’s Jones Barber (48th, 17:58.44) for the boys.
BOYS SOCCER
PLAYOFF PAIRINGS SET
TRIAD — Eight teams were included in the NCHSAA’s boys soccer playoff brackets that were released Friday. Play is set to begin Monday.
1A West — No. 29 Thomasville at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness
2A West — No. 24 Salisbury at No. 9 East Davidson; No. 21 Brevard at No. 12 Trinity; No. 31 Monroe at No. 2 Wheatmore
3A West — No. 27 Oak Grove at No. 6 Concord; No. 22 North Iredell at No. 11 Ledford
4A West — No. 19 Southwest Guilford at No. 14 Charlotte Catholic
FOOTBALL
TW ANDREWS, WALKERTOWN
HIGH POINT — TW Andrews fell 42-20 against Walkertown in Mid-State 2A Conference football Thursday night at AJ Simeon Stadium.
The Red Raiders finished the regular season with a record of 4-6 overall and 1-5 in the conference.
