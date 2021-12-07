WINSTON-SALEM — Ali Schwartz hit two key free throws and Westchester Country Day’s girls edged Salem Baptist 34-33 in overtime basketball Monday at Salem.
Anna Beth Merritt led the Wildcats (3-2) with nine points. Covington Hauser had eight, Lily Wilson seven and Schwartz six. Brooklyn Vogler grabbed 10 rebounds.
Westchester trailed at the end of the first three quarters and forced a 27-27 tie at the end of regulation.
In the boys game, Salem defeated Westchester 60-55. Griffin Powell scored 23 points to lead the Wildcats (2-3). George March added nine and Bo Brigman six.
NC LEADERSHIP, WOODS CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE — Cade Shoemaker netted 15 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished seven assists as North Carolina Leadership Academy defeated visiting Woods Charter 50-34 on Monday.
Laken Locklear added 14 points, five rebounds and three steala for the Falcons (5-1). Troy Shoemaker had eight points.
N. RALEIGH CHRISTIAN, BISHOP
RALEIGH — North Raleigh Christian’s girls defeated visiting Bishop McGuinness 59-47 on Monday.
Adelaide Jernigan led the Villains (4-1) with 25 points. Imani Lester, who has committed to the University of Louisville, led NRCA with 15 points.
