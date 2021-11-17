HICKORY – Westchester Country Day topped Hickory Christian 54-45 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Hickory Christian.
George Marsh scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats, followed by Griffin Powell with 15 points and Bo Brigman with eight points.
In the girls game, Hickory Christian prevailed, 28-20.
CENTRAL-ANDREWS BASKETBALL TIMES SET
HIGH POINT – High Point Central will host rival T.W. Andrews for a basketball triple-header on Tuesday.
The JV boys game will start at 5 p.m., followed by the boys game at 6:30 and the girls game at 8.
Tickets for nonconference games will be $7.
SWIMMING
AT WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian won all of its four matchups while High Point Christian and Westchester Country Day each won one during Tuesday’s three-team meet at Wesleyan.
Wesleyan’s boys won 83-24 against Westchester and 73-32 against HPCA, while its girls won 74-35 against Westchester and 74-33 against HPCA.
HPCA’s boys also won 42-29 against Westchester, while Westchester’s girls won 53-40 against HPCA.
Winning for Wesleyan were: Lucas Newton (boys 200 free; boys 100 breast); Greyson Cook (girls 200 IM); Harrison Gardner (200 IM; boys 50 free); Caroline McNairy (girls 50 free; girls 100 back); Katie Kirkman (girls 100 fly; girls 100 back); Braeden Smith (boys 100 fly); Ella Abbott (girls 500 free); Emmett King (boys 500 free); girls 200 medley relay (McNairy, Cook, Abbott, Kirkman); boys 200 medley (Gardner, Newton, Lucas Smith, Sam Newton); girls 200 free relay (Abbott, Cook, Kirkman, McNairy); boys 200 free relay (Logan Prillaman, Lucas Newton, Smith, Gardner); boys 400 free relay (Prillaman, Bill Clark, Sam Newton, King);
Winning for HPCA were: Taylor Collins (girls 200 free);
Winning for Westchester were: Skylar Manning (girls 100 free); Ben Hunsberger (boys 100 free, boys 100 back); girls 400 free relay (Skylar Manning, Sidney Briggs, Kate Dyson and Liza Foster).
